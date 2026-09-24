$44.860.0751.190.15
ukenru
07:42 PM • 398 views
Ukraine obtained Russia's plans for winter strikes on energy infrastructure; terrorists calculated the amount of weaponry for each target — Shmyhal
06:59 PM • 5472 views
The Ukrainian who carried out a brutal attack in Poland is currently in a psychiatric hospital, the ambassador says
05:19 PM • 13119 views
Pashynskyi has reached a plea agreement with the HACC and undertaken to pay over UAH 1 billion for the benefit of the Defense Forces
04:39 PM • 14568 views
NATO strengthens intelligence sharing due to the threat from Russia
03:01 PM • 14785 views
Trump, together with his wife, welcomed Xi's motorcade near the White House and immediately declared a "great friendship"PhotoVideo
September 24, 01:53 PM • 18250 views
Oil prices rose by 2%, while diesel in Europe is breaking records
September 24, 01:33 PM • 14223 views
In Ukraine, the additional payment for teachers in frontline areas has been retained — how much educators will receive
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 28255 views
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
September 24, 10:29 AM • 26832 views
EU approved nearly €3 billion for Ukraine after it completed 10 reform steps
September 24, 09:57 AM • 25239 views
Zelenskyy called the G20 summit in the United States "one of the best" opportunities to meet with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.2m/s
83%
748mm
Popular news
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?PhotoSeptember 24, 10:30 AM • 29735 views
Russian drones attacked Bukovyna - the targets were energy infrastructure and border crossing pointsSeptember 24, 11:32 AM • 11696 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 21516 views
Gucci is selling new models of luxury sneakers labeled "Made in China" — how much they cost and why they are being criticized02:08 PM • 10435 views
A 6-year-old girl set a world record for solving a Rubik’s CubeVideo02:19 PM • 12777 views
Publications
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 28249 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 21578 views
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?PhotoSeptember 24, 10:30 AM • 29784 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin concealSeptember 24, 09:32 AM • 33734 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhotoSeptember 24, 06:25 AM • 43184 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversaryVideo08:00 PM • 32 views
I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant Varfolomieiev05:41 PM • 2880 views
A 6-year-old girl set a world record for solving a Rubik’s CubeVideo02:19 PM • 12832 views
Gucci is selling new models of luxury sneakers labeled "Made in China" — how much they cost and why they are being criticized02:08 PM • 10488 views
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhotoSeptember 23, 02:01 PM • 44255 views
Actual
Heating
Unmanned aerial vehicle
MIM-104 Patriot
BFM TV
Film

Ukraine obtained Russia's plans for winter strikes on energy infrastructure; terrorists calculated the amount of weaponry for each target — Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

Ukrainian special services obtained Russian documents on winter strikes against heating, water and power generation facilities. Separate plans were prepared for Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv.

Ukraine obtained Russia's plans for winter strikes on energy infrastructure; terrorists calculated the amount of weaponry for each target — Shmyhal
Denys Shmyhal

Ukrainian special services have learned about russia's plans for a winter campaign of strikes on the energy sector. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said this on the air of the national telethon, reports UNN.

Last week, we received materials from our special services that they had obtained from the Russian side. The strategy of the Russian terrorists' actions this winter has struck our partners, as well as us, with its cynicism and cold terrorist calculation of how to destroy our energy sector 

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, this involves the comprehensive destruction of the energy sector — heat, water, and wastewater services, as well as generation.

Two large documents containing all the calculations. Everything is laid out very coldly and precisely, with tables and the number of weapons for each facility to destroy it, and the types of weapons — from ballistic missiles to ordinary drones. Everything has been calculated. The assignments for each facility are set out; we understand how they will act

- Shmyhal added. 

He added that the enemy is preparing for winter very thoroughly, but Ukraine is also preparing very thoroughly in order to defend itself.

"The winter will not be easy, but it will not be more difficult than the previous winter... We are preparing and will be ready," Shmyhal added.

According to him, russia has prepared separate attack plans for Kyiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Tariffs
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv