Ukraine obtained Russia's plans for winter strikes on energy infrastructure; terrorists calculated the amount of weaponry for each target — Shmyhal

Denys Shmyhal

Ukrainian special services have learned about russia's plans for a winter campaign of strikes on the energy sector. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said this on the air of the national telethon, reports UNN.

Last week, we received materials from our special services that they had obtained from the Russian side. The strategy of the Russian terrorists' actions this winter has struck our partners, as well as us, with its cynicism and cold terrorist calculation of how to destroy our energy sector - Shmyhal said.

According to him, this involves the comprehensive destruction of the energy sector — heat, water, and wastewater services, as well as generation.

Two large documents containing all the calculations. Everything is laid out very coldly and precisely, with tables and the number of weapons for each facility to destroy it, and the types of weapons — from ballistic missiles to ordinary drones. Everything has been calculated. The assignments for each facility are set out; we understand how they will act - Shmyhal added.

He added that the enemy is preparing for winter very thoroughly, but Ukraine is also preparing very thoroughly in order to defend itself.

"The winter will not be easy, but it will not be more difficult than the previous winter... We are preparing and will be ready," Shmyhal added.

According to him, russia has prepared separate attack plans for Kyiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv.