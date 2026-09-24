Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin conceal

Yuriy Kuchyn, rector of the O.O. Bogomolets National Medical University, evidently likes motorcycles and powerful cars. The rector’s declarations attest to this. These declarations also raise questions about the origin of his assets, especially against the backdrop of law enforcement investigations and audits by the State Audit Service concerning the university’s procurements, UNN writes.

In June 2022, Rector Kuchyn purchased a 2010 Honda CBF 600SA motorcycle. The declaration lists its value as UAH 49,000. But the following year, he exchanged this motorcycle for a 2014 Honda VFR 800, declaring a similar value. At the same time, the probable market value of such a model exceeded UAH 300,000 at the time. And in 2026, Kuchyn purchased yet another bike—a 2025 Honda CRF 1100 D4—for UAH 819,000.

Kuchyn does not own a car, but since July 2020 he has actively used a 2019 Toyota Hilux registered to Oleksandr Ruban. Interestingly, Kuchyn switched to this vehicle almost simultaneously with his official appointment as rector (before that, since August 2018, Kuchyn had served as acting rector). According to UNN, Ruban may be a front person in whose name the car was formally registered, although it was actually purchased for Kuchyn.

As for the rector’s wife, who also works at the university, last year she switched a TOYOTA RAV-4 HYBRID to a 2024 BMW iX1 costing slightly more than UAH 1.2 million.

Last year, as rector, Yuriy Kuchyn received more than UAH 1.68 million in salary, and for years he has also received income from concurrent employment at Kapіtal LLC (Oberig Clinic), Harmoniia Krasy LLC, and the Dobrobut Medical Center; the first two medical institutions are actively used by the university as clinical bases. In total, Kuchyn received more than UAH 800,000 from these companies in 2025. Whether there are violations or a conflict of interest here is a question for the NACP. The same applies to questions about the salary his wife receives from Kyivmedpreparat JSC and Yuria-Pharm LLC, for which the university conducted drug studies at its facilities.

Let us remind you

The State Audit Service has begun auditing two procurements of dormitory repair services for the O.O. Bogomolets National Medical University due to possible violations. The matter concerns two tenders with a combined value of more than UAH 130 million. In both cases, the winner was Hrin Treidinh Company. Journalists have already identified signs that the cost of construction materials may have been inflated.

Tenders worth hundreds of millions and questions about prices: who is renovating Bogomolets University