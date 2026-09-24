The enemy attacked Odesa — a hospital, a school and residential buildings were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
During the night of September 24, the enemy attacked Odesa. Medical and educational facilities and residential buildings were damaged; emergency services are working at the sites.
The enemy attacked Odesa during the night of Thursday, September 24. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa CMA, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, the strikes damaged a medical facility and an educational institution.
Later, Lysak clarified that residential buildings were also damaged as a result of the enemy attack on the city.
All relevant services are on site. Emergency headquarters are being set up to help people
Previously
The number of people injured in Odesa as a result of the Russian attack on September 18 increased to 10, including 2 rescuers.
The enemy attacked an administrative building in the center of Odesa: the fire engulfed several floors, with 5 people reported injured18.09.26, 17:42 • 4814 views