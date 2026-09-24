Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles

The enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv during the night of Thursday, September 24. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 12:53 a.m., the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic weapons being used. Later, it urged Kyiv residents to proceed to shelters.

A missile threat has been declared in Kyiv! We ask everyone to urgently proceed to civil defense shelters! - the Kyiv City State Administration, in turn, stated

At around 1:00 a.m., several powerful explosions rang out in the capital.

Meanwhile, according to monitoring channels, the enemy attacked the capital with Zircon missiles. Fires broke out in the city. At present, the threat of further strikes remains.

Previously

The day before, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that the Russian army was preparing a ballistic strike, and also urged Ukrainians to "be attentive in the coming days."

The enemy attack on Kyiv continues - the number of casualties has risen to 43, and a drone fell on the grounds of an educational institution