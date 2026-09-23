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Silent Hill: Townfall and Control Resonant - the main game releases on September 24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

On September 24, Silent Hill: Townfall will be released on PS5 and PC - the first main first-person game in the series. The events will unfold in foggy Saint Amelia in 1996.

Silent Hill: Townfall and Control Resonant - the main game releases on September 24

September 24 will be a key date for fans of the gaming industry, as this is when the double release of the psychological horror game Silent Hill: Townfall and the large-scale action RPG Control Resonant will take place. Both projects offer players deep paranormal stories, atmospheric locations, and updated gameplay, UNN reports.

Silent Hill: Townfall — release date, plot, and game features

The game "Silent Hill: Townfall" will be released on September 24 for PS5 and PC. It is being developed by the small Scottish studio Screen Burn Interactive, formerly known as No Code, while Konami and Annapurna Interactive are serving as publishers. The team consists of approximately 30 people, making this project exceptionally compact for a franchise of such scale.

The game is the first main installment in the "Silent Hill" series to be presented entirely from a first-person perspective. It takes place in 1996 in the fictional coastal Scottish town of St. Amelia, created based on real photographs taken in St Monans in the county of Fife.

Simon Ordell returns to the island of St. Amelia to "set everything right." There, he finds a town frozen beneath a dense veil of fog: at first glance, no one appears to be there, but it can hardly be called peaceful.

As he delves deeper and seeks to understand his connection to this place and its inhabitants, Simon uncovers fragments of the past that are slowly rising to the surface.

The game’s events are presented from a first-person perspective: Simon must explore the island, evade threats, and survive with a limited selection of weapons and tools, including the CRTV — a handheld television used to tune in to unstable signals. 

Hiding is tense here, the fights are frantic, and the story puzzles reveal a truth that wants to come to the surface.

SILENT HILL: Townfall is a full-fledged psychological horror game with its own story, set in cold, isolated Scotland in 1996.

At present, "Silent Hill: Townfall" has been confirmed only for PS5 and PC, with no Xbox release announced, suggesting a possible console exclusivity agreement similar to those involving other recent games released as part of the series’ revival.

The game’s price in Ukraine starts at 2,153 hryvnias and reaches 2,584 hryvnias, depending on the edition. 

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Control Resonant (Control 2): what is known about the plot and gameplay

The game "Control Resonant" will be released on September 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, while the Mac version will arrive later in 2026. It is a direct sequel to Remedy’s 2019 game "Control" that shifts the series significantly toward the action RPG genre.

This time, the main character is Dylan Faden. After years of imprisonment in the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), Dylan Faden’s former captors enlist him to handle a case amid a paranormal crisis.

Dylan must confront a mysterious cosmic entity that is changing the very foundations of our reality. Having mastered his newly acquired abilities, he must fight back against the numerous threats engulfing Manhattan.

Join Dylan in the sequel to the multiple award-winning game CONTROL as you explore vast areas of a city consumed by the destructive influence of the chaotic Noise, an aggressive microorganism known as the Mold, and other warped paranormal threats.

As he works toward fully unlocking his paranormal abilities, Dylan will also search for his sister, FBC Director Jesse Faden. He seeks to understand and contain the dangers that have escaped the Oldest House and threaten to destroy our world.

Explore the diverse districts of devastated Manhattan in a vast, unfamiliar, and captivating world.

Visit locations that turn perceptions of reality upside down and overcome gravitational anomalies that alter the very understanding of horizontal and vertical space, adding new dimensions to puzzle-solving and tactical decision-making in combat.

Encounter familiar and new faces on a risk-filled path brimming with possibilities as the cityscape changes and reality is reshaped by a godlike force.

The lead gameplay designer confirmed that completing the main story will take around 30 hours, while completing it with all tasks will take around 50, making this the longest game Remedy has ever created.

In Ukraine, the game costs between 1,599 and 2,361 hryvnias, depending on the edition you choose.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

  • the main game;
    • a digital artbook;
      • the original soundtrack;
        • an unused artifact (wallet);
          • a starter resource pack;
            • the “FBC Mission” outfit.

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              Pavlo Bashynskyi

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