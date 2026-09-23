Lavrov arrived in New York and will meet with Rubio today: they will discuss the war in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in New York to participate in events of the UN General Assembly. Today, he will hold talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Russia’s war against Ukraine will be one of the topics of the diplomatic contacts, UNN writes.

Details

Lavrov’s meeting with Rubio is scheduled for September 23 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. It is due to begin at 09:00 local time in New York, according to the US secretary of state’s schedule.

The talks will take place the day after US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In particular, the Ukrainian leader discussed a possible energy truce with Trump and said that the US side should convey the relevant proposal to the Russians.

What Lavrov and Rubio will discuss

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that the sides plan to discuss relations between Moscow and Washington, as well as cooperation between the two countries within the UN.

Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Burnham and warned of Russia preparing a new massive attack

The war in Ukraine is expected to be one of the key issues. Reuters also reports that Lavrov is in New York for talks with Rubio amid diplomatic efforts to end the war.

At the same time, there is currently no confirmation that Rubio will directly convey Ukraine’s proposal for an energy truce to Lavrov during the meeting.

Lavrov will be in New York during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly. The general debate of the 81st session will run from September 22 to 26 and conclude on September 28.

Zelenskyy summed up what he managed to discuss with Trump and what the next steps will be to end the war with the Russian Federation