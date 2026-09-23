Latvia and Estonia will impose national sanctions on Russian oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman after the EU restrictions are lifted

Latvia and Estonia decided to impose sanctions at the national level against Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman after the announcement that the European Union restrictions would be lifted. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Foreign Minister, Latvia has already imposed the relevant restrictions. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that Tallinn intends to do the same.

The decisions came after Sybiha urged EU member states not to abandon pressure on Russian oligarchs and to impose national sanctions against them if the restrictions are lifted at the European Union level.

The Foreign Ministry urged other EU countries to follow suit

We call on everyone else to follow this example. Russia has not changed its course. Neither should we, as we continue to exert pressure on Moscow – Sybiha stressed.

The head of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry separately thanked Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna for the decision on national restrictions.

The EU extended sanctions against the Russian Federation but removed oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman from the list — media