Budget millions for Odrex: the clinic involved in 10 criminal proceedings received UAH 111 million from the NHSU in 2025

Odesa’s Odrex clinic has emerged among the leaders of private healthcare in terms of payments received from the National Health Service of Ukraine under the Medical Guarantees Programme. According to data published by Forbes, in 2025 Odrex received UAH 111 million from the NHSU. Only Medical Plaza — UAH 171 million — and St. Nicholas Clinic together with Oleksandrivska Hospital — UAH 426 million — received more, UNN writes.

Further down the ranking, the amounts decrease sharply. Dobrobut received UAH 47.9 million from the NHSU, Oberih — UAH 20.4 million, St. Paraskeva Medical Centre — UAH 15.2 million, Oxford Medical — UAH 11.8 million, Into-Sana — UAH 9.5 million, TOP Clinic DENIS — UAH 8.4 million, and ON Clinic — UAH 4.3 million.

In other words, Odrex received more than twice as much from the NHSU as Dobrobut, and almost 10 times more than Oxford Medical. This is despite the fact that both networks are larger than Odrex in terms of revenue: Dobrobut’s revenue amounts to UAH 4.4 billion, Oxford Medical’s to UAH 1.5 billion, while Odrex has just UAH 1.3 billion.

Overall, the 12 private medical networks in the ranking received approximately UAH 825.5 million from the NHSU. Almost 86% of these funds went to three players — St. Nicholas Clinic together with Oleksandrivska Hospital, Medical Plaza, and Odrex.

It should be noted that these are funds paid by the NHSU to healthcare facilities for providing patients with services under the Medical Guarantees Programme. Private clinics that have signed the relevant contracts with the NHSU receive money for primary and specialised medical care, rehabilitation, treatment of strokes and heart attacks, and other areas covered by the programme.

The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widow

UAH 111 million in budget funds — against the backdrop of 10 criminal proceedings

The large amount of state payments to the Odrex clinic is attracting attention not only because of its ratio to payments received by other private clinics. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, law enforcement officers are investigating 10 criminal proceedings involving the clinic. These include proceedings under Criminal Code articles concerning fraud, improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker, and intentional homicide.

Of course, the very fact that criminal proceedings have been opened does not mean that the guilt of the clinic, its owners, or its employees has been proven. Only a court can establish the guilt of a specific person.

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It is noteworthy that, for cooperation with the NHSU, this criminal track record in itself did not become a red flag. Despite 10 criminal proceedings and public complaints from patients, Odrex continues to provide Ukrainians with services under the Medical Guarantees Programme.

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The reason is the entirely technical criteria used to select NHSU partners. As UNN previously wrote, when concluding contracts, the National Health Service primarily assesses whether a healthcare facility meets the established technical requirements for a specific package of medical services. A clinic’s reputation is not a separate selection criterion.

In other words, criminal investigations and multimillion-hryvnia budget payments can coexist today. And the questions concern not only Odrex but also the state contracting model itself — is formal compliance with NHSU requirements sufficient when such a significant body of criminal proceedings and patient complaints accumulates around a healthcare facility?

License revoked, but NHCU contracts "inherited"? How the Odrex clinic continues to receive millions from the budget