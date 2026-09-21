Three postponements in a week: who is delaying the hearing of the medical negligence case involving Odrex doctors?

$44.670.0151.200.04
ukenru
08:00 AM • 2960 views
Proceedings have begun at the HACC in the case of former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC KrupaPhoto
06:49 AM • 22941 views
The Bogomolets University "in the crosshairs" of law enforcement: a second vice-rector has now been served with a notice of suspicion
05:18 AM • 16757 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 172 drones from various directions — how many were destroyed
04:58 AM • 24481 views
"United Russia" is likely to once again secure a constitutional majority in the State Duma: what this will mean for Putin's party
04:49 AM • 24016 views
The Russian army failed to establish a foothold near Dobropillia despite the highest rate of attacks on the front – ISW
04:41 AM • 18601 views
Ukrainians are preparing for the most difficult wartime winter due to the threat of prolonged outages of electricity, heating, and water – Bloomberg
03:35 AM • 24762 views
Why is the blockade of the Black Sea being compared to the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, and what threat does this pose to the world?
September 21, 02:57 AM • 27863 views
It has become known how many "Bars" cruise missiles Ukraine produces — the figure is impressive
September 21, 02:39 AM • 20465 views
New systems could turn the Bayraktar TB2 into “hunters” of Russian radars and air defense systems
September 21, 01:55 AM • 19497 views
After Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes, there may be no S-300, S-400 or "Pantsir" systems left around Taganrog at all
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
1.8m/s
64%
747mm
Popular news
Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how she and Chris Martin managed to remain a family after their divorcePhotoSeptember 21, 12:06 AM • 33477 views
Global debt has reached a record level, and the IMF has urged governments to urgently reduce deficitsSeptember 21, 12:34 AM • 10042 views
Ed Sheeran broke down in tears on stage and apologized after the scandal involving MacklemoreSeptember 21, 01:05 AM • 28329 views
What is celebrated on September 21 in Ukraine and around the world 03:55 AM • 5166 views
Odesa region came under a Russian attack: warehouses belonging to supermarket chains caught fire, and Romania scrambled fighter jetsPhotoVideo06:13 AM • 13150 views
Publications
Three postponements in a week: who is delaying the hearing of the medical negligence case involving Odrex doctors?08:52 AM • 2024 views
The Bogomolets University "in the crosshairs" of law enforcement: a second vice-rector has now been served with a notice of suspicion06:49 AM • 22912 views
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 89705 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 108437 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 82813 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Oleh Kiper
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
New York City
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ed Sheeran broke down in tears on stage and apologized after the scandal involving MacklemoreSeptember 21, 01:05 AM • 28391 views
Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how she and Chris Martin managed to remain a family after their divorcePhotoSeptember 21, 12:06 AM • 33529 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a rare joint appearance at Mahomes' partySeptember 20, 11:06 PM • 39528 views
Christine Taylor revealed how she was robbed at gunpoint in the '90sSeptember 20, 10:05 PM • 37443 views
Hollywood stars gathered in Malibu for a memorial ceremony for Hayden PanettiereSeptember 20, 09:05 PM • 36806 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
Gold

Three postponements in a week: who is delaying the hearing of the medical negligence case involving Odrex doctors?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2048 views

Last week, the Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa was supposed to continue hearing the case involving Odrex doctors; however, all three scheduled hearings were postponed. Two of them were postponed at the request of the defense.

Three postponements in a week: who is delaying the hearing of the medical negligence case involving Odrex doctors?

 Last week, three hearings were scheduled at the Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa in the case of private Odrex clinic doctors Vitaliy Rusakov and Maryna Bielotserkovska, who are accused of improper performance of their professional duties, which, according to the investigation, could have caused the death of businessman Adnan Kivan. All three hearings were postponed, two of them following procedural actions by the defense. Why the case, which has been heard for more than nine months, has stalled again was examined by UNN.

One of the hearings did not take place following a motion by Maryna Bielotserkovska’s lawyer to postpone the hearing because of her participation in another court proceeding. The court granted the motion and scheduled the next hearing for September 18.

However, even then it was impossible to proceed with further examination of the evidence. Vitaliy Rusakov’s defense once again moved for the recusal of the presiding judge, Viktor Chaplytskyi. The court considered the recusal motion and denied it, but was unable to continue examining the merits of the case because Rusakov himself failed to appear.

These are far from the first postponements. Since the beginning of the trial, dozens of hearings have been postponed or failed to take place following motions or failures to appear by the defense.  Presiding Judge Viktor Chaplytskyi responded to the defense’s actions and appealed to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar. 

Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?02.09.26, 12:30 • 72160 views

Oleksandr Sytnykov, a retired judge of the Supreme Administrative Court of Ukraine, explained to UNN that ensuring a case is heard within a reasonable time is the court’s responsibility. Therefore, if lawyers’ repeated failures to appear or motions effectively block the progress of the case, the presiding judge must respond to the situation, since responsibility for compliance with procedural time limits also rests with them.

Undoubtedly, if a lawyer’s actions lead to the protraction of proceedings, the judge must respond. The judge is subject to procedural time limits and may also face disciplinary liability for failing to comply with them. Therefore, a situation may arise in which, due to constant postponements, the judge themselves comes under scrutiny regarding compliance with the time limits

- Sytnykov emphasized.

Andriy Misiats, acting chair of the Higher Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar, also draws attention to the possible consequences of systematic failures to appear.  

A combination of failures to appear may indicate not an accidental violation, but a certain pattern of a lawyer’s behavior and their unfair attitude toward their professional duties

- Misiats stated.

He emphasizes that a lawyer’s participation in another proceeding may indeed be a valid reason for failing to appear if it is genuine and properly documented. At the same time, being occupied with another case alone does not automatically mean that a hearing must be postponed. Whether the actions of the lawyers for the Odrex doctors show signs of a disciplinary offense must be determined by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar.

Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case25.08.26, 10:28 • 31634 views

Why are the accused afraid of hearing the medical expert’s testimony?

All these postponements are taking place at the stage when the court is to hear the medical expert. The expert is to provide professional explanations regarding the medical documentation, expert conclusions, compliance with treatment protocols, and the medical aspect of the question of a possible causal relationship between the doctors’ actions and the patient’s death. The guilt of the accused, however, is determined exclusively by the court.

In May, the expert had already appeared in court, but at that time Rusakov’s lawyers initiated the issue of changing jurisdiction. Now that the case has once again approached the examination of the key medical component of the evidence, a series of so-called "procedural maneuvers" has continued. 

Memes, advertising, and medical confidentiality: how an Odrex doctor accused of medical negligence uses social media to apply pressure08.09.26, 17:22 • 63488 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesPublications
StopOdrex
Odrex
Odesa