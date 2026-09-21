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The Russian army failed to establish a foothold near Dobropillia despite the highest rate of attacks on the front – ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3136 views

Russia is carrying out an average of 32 attacks per day near Dobropillia but is not advancing. Ukrainian drones are destroying assault groups and complicating logistics.

The Russian army failed to establish a foothold near Dobropillia despite the highest rate of attacks on the front – ISW

Russian forces are maintaining the highest tempo of offensive operations precisely in the Dobropillia direction, but have achieved only insignificant results there. Ukrainian drones are thwarting the enemy’s attempts to establish footholds and are creating logistical problems for Russian units, according to a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

According to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cited by analysts, since August 1, Russian forces have carried out an average of 32 attacks per day in the Dobropillia direction. Despite this intensity, ISW states that the enemy has made no significant advance.

Russian forces are mainly attempting to infiltrate forward using small infantry groups. According to Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets, the Russians have recently increased the size of such groups from 2–3 to 10–12 servicemen, but even this has not allowed them to establish footholds in a number of areas.

Ukrainian drones are thwarting Russian attacks

ISW notes that Ukrainian reconnaissance and strike UAVs quickly detect and destroy most Russian groups attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian defenses.

In particular, Russian forces concentrated assault infantry and up to 30 units of light motorized equipment near Zatyshok to prepare an offensive toward Bilytske. Ukrainian forces detected and destroyed this concentration before the attack began.

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According to ISW’s assessment, Ukrainian forces also continue to hold positions in the Dobropillia direction in areas that Russian sources had previously claimed were captured by the Russian army.

Ukrainian military personnel report that drone strikes are complicating the supply of Russian units and the repair of equipment. According to them, this is leading to cases of Russian servicemen refusing to carry out orders and disrupting the operations of small assault groups.

ISW separately noted that during September 19–20, Russian forces also made no confirmed advances in a number of other directions, including the Lyman and Kupiansk directions and the northern parts of Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

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Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
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Institute for the Study of War
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