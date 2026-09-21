European intelligence services have warned of possible Russian actions against NATO within the next few months

The heads of European intelligence services warn that Russia may be preparing more decisive actions against NATO countries, including provocations, sabotage, or a limited invasion. One intelligence chief suggested that such a scenario could materialize within "months, not years," The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

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The head of the Czech Security Information Service, Michal Koudelka, said that possible Kremlin scenarios could include a limited invasion of NATO territory, false-flag operations, and large-scale influence campaigns.

It is possible. This could include a limited invasion, false-flag provocations, and a large-scale influence campaign – Koudelka said.

No signs of an imminent attack seen in the Baltics

At the same time, the heads of the intelligence services of the Baltic states urge against exaggerating the risk of a direct Russian invasion. Normunds Mežviets, director general of Latvia's State Security Service, said that there are currently no such signs.

We see no signs of an imminent attack – Mežviets said.

According to him, there is evidence that Moscow is preparing for more decisive actions in Europe, but it is unclear whether this concerns concrete military plans or an attempt to intimidate and destabilize Western societies.

Keep persecuting Ukrainians: Poland's defense minister accused Sejm deputies of playing into Russia's hands

Thomas Nilsson, head of Sweden's military intelligence and security service, said that Russian sabotage activities in Europe have intensified recently. According to assessments by European intelligence services, their goals are to reduce support for Ukraine, create division within NATO, and increase fear among the populations of European countries.

Intelligence officials also expect Russian sabotage to intensify further in the coming months. Mežviets noted that Russia is moving from random arson attacks and acts of sabotage to specific targets connected with support for Ukraine, including railway infrastructure and defense industry enterprises.

Fico accused Western politicians of seeking to provoke a conflict between NATO and Russia