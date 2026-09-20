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The elections to the State Duma have ended in russia: "United Russia" and 4 other parties have cleared the threshold

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5438 views

"United Russia" is receiving 57.54% after 13.88% of the protocols have been processed. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, "New People" and "A Just Russia" are clearing the electoral threshold.

The elections to the State Duma have ended in russia: "United Russia" and 4 other parties have cleared the threshold

The elections to Russia’s State Duma have ended. They lasted three days, from September 18 to 20; however, in a number of regions, including border regions and occupied territories, voting took place earlier. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Russian Central Election Commission Chair Ella Pamfilova, United Russia is currently leading the elections with 57.54%.

At present, 13.88% of the precinct election commission protocols have been processed. According to the protocols, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation is receiving 13.67%, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia — 9.27%, and New People — 7.96%. A Just Russia is also clearing the 5% threshold, receiving 5.16%.

The Central Election Commission also released data on electronic voting, which, according to official figures, was used by more than 3 million people. It is noted that among those who voted electronically, the New People party ranks second, with more than 15% of the vote. United Russia has slightly less than 50%.

We remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that only 30.8% of Russians expect the parliamentary elections in the Russian Federation to be fair, while more than half allow for manipulation of the voting results.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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