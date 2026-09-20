The elections to Russia’s State Duma have ended. They lasted three days, from September 18 to 20; however, in a number of regions, including border regions and occupied territories, voting took place earlier. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Russian Central Election Commission Chair Ella Pamfilova, United Russia is currently leading the elections with 57.54%.

At present, 13.88% of the precinct election commission protocols have been processed. According to the protocols, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation is receiving 13.67%, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia — 9.27%, and New People — 7.96%. A Just Russia is also clearing the 5% threshold, receiving 5.16%.

The Central Election Commission also released data on electronic voting, which, according to official figures, was used by more than 3 million people. It is noted that among those who voted electronically, the New People party ranks second, with more than 15% of the vote. United Russia has slightly less than 50%.

We remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that only 30.8% of Russians expect the parliamentary elections in the Russian Federation to be fair, while more than half allow for manipulation of the voting results.