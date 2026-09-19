Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like now

29-year-old Stella Banderas Griffith, the daughter of Hollywood stars Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, rarely appears at public events, but this time she walked the red carpet with her father. They attended the premiere of the film "Against This" at the Toronto International Film Festival, E! News reports, as cited by UNN.

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Stella came to support her 66-year-old father at the premiere on September 17. For the occasion, she chose a black asymmetrical dress with long sleeves, while Banderas appeared in a black suit.

Despite having famous parents, Stella has practically not pursued a career in front of the camera. Her only acting role remains the 1999 film "Crazy in Alabama"—Banderas's directorial debut, which also starred Melanie Griffith.

Why Banderas's daughter did not become an actress

Banderas himself previously said that his daughter is more drawn to working behind the camera.

Stella is not really an actress. She wants to be behind the camera, and she is proving it to herself. She has appeared in several commercials —the actor said.

According to him, Stella is already working on short films and may direct her own feature film in the future.

She is too shy to be in front of the camera. She prefers to be behind it —Banderas explained.

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith divorced in 2014 after nearly 20 years of marriage, but they maintained a close relationship. The actor has repeatedly called his former wife a good friend and said that he continues to keep in touch with her and her family.

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