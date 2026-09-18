Drone attack in Kyiv region: two men hospitalized

As a result of an evening attack by enemy drones in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, two men were injured. This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, both sustained shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized.

The attack caused a fire in a warehouse facility in the district. Warehouse facilities were also damaged in the Boryspil district - Tkachenko stated.

He added that rescuers were working at the sites and dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack.

We remind you

During September 17, as a result of Russian attacks involving strike drones in the Kyiv region, one person was killed and three others were injured, including a child.

Gas stations in the Kyiv region will gain access to real-time data on the movement of enemy targets — Regional Military Administration