Drone attack in Kyiv region: two men hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
In Bucha district, two men were injured in a drone attack. Warehouses were damaged, and a fire broke out in one of them.
As a result of an evening attack by enemy drones in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, two men were injured. This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, both sustained shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized.
The attack caused a fire in a warehouse facility in the district. Warehouse facilities were also damaged in the Boryspil district
He added that rescuers were working at the sites and dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack.
We remind you
During September 17, as a result of Russian attacks involving strike drones in the Kyiv region, one person was killed and three others were injured, including a child.
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