Russian forces struck a commuter train in the Kharkiv region; two people sustained serious injuries

Russian invaders struck a commuter train in the Kharkiv region; preliminary reports indicate that two passengers sustained serious injuries. Ukrzaliznytsia reported this, UNN writes.

The enemy struck a commuter train in the Kharkiv region. Preliminary reports indicate that two passengers sustained serious injuries — during the evacuation, they failed to move to a safe distance from the train - the statement reads.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that evacuation instructions from the train crew must be followed precisely. If there is no shelter nearby, people should move at least 200 meters away from the rolling stock and railway infrastructure facilities.

We remind you

On September 16, Russian occupiers attacked train No. 122, but thanks to the evacuation, no one was injured. Bus transfers will be arranged for passengers.

Due to Russian shelling, a number of trains are delayed, with some services running almost 12 hours behind schedule