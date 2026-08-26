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08:38 AM • 12213 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 22733 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 15559 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 18768 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21849 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27079 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
04:28 AM • 22622 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18597 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13103 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41282 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:30 AM • 22740 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
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The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 13940 views
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An explosion is a sudden and rapid physical or physicochemical process during which a powerful release of energy occurs within a limited volume. A sudden increase in pressure creates a shock wave that causes destruction in a solid medium. Explosions are categorized into physical (which include electromagnetic, kinetic, volcanic explosions, and explosions of containers due to internal pressure), chemical, and nuclear. The potential of explosions is used not only for destruction but also, for example, for extinguishing fires, welding certain materials, and mining.
News by theme
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz

Russian forces struck the Kherson combined heat and power plant with a guided aerial bomb, causing serious destruction. The exact extent of the damage will be assessed after the security situation stabilizes.

War in Ukraine • 08:38 AM • 12222 views
Russia attacked Chernihiv again: there are casualties, warehouse workers may be under the rubble

Russia struck Chernihiv again, damaging a warehouse. Two people were injured; workers may be under the rubble.

War in Ukraine • 08:33 AM • 1852 views
Defense Forces showed what Kramatorsk and Sloviansk look like nowPhoto

Buildings, shops, and cars have been damaged in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, and anti-drone nets have been installed over the streets. russia is attacking the cities with aerial bombs and drones.

Society • 08:23 AM • 1908 views
Exclusive
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 

During the construction of the Fire Point plant in Denmark, the impact of the work on rare worms was taken into account, while fuel waste will be separated and partially reused.

Technologies • 07:05 AM • 18775 views
Power worker injured, five regions are partially without power due to Russian attacks

Due to shelling, consumers in five regions remain without electricity; a power worker was injured in the Kharkiv region. No consumption restrictions are forecast.

Society • 06:59 AM • 2386 views
Six Chinese citizens among the seven people killed in a fire at a gas chemical complex in Russia

Seven people were killed, 152 injured, and nine went missing at a plant in the Amur Region. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News of the World • 06:48 AM • 2036 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo

The Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and a Wildberries logistics hub in Tambov Oblast.

War in Ukraine • 05:39 AM • 21850 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized

A Russian morning strike destroyed a house in Chernihiv. A 49-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, and a 14-year-old child was hospitalized.

War in Ukraine • 04:52 AM • 27080 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video

The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed a drone attack on the Wildberries center in Kotovsk. One employee was injured, and the fire affected an area of more than 100,000 square meters.

News of the World • 04:28 AM • 22624 views
Man in Montana kills eight relatives, including four children, during family dinner – AP

In Billings, a man shot eight relatives, including four children, and set the house on fire. The suspect died, apparently by suicide.

News of the World • August 26, 03:48 AM • 3748 views
An oil refinery was likely attacked in Russia's KstovoPhoto

An air raid alert and drones were reported in the Kstovo area, after which a fire broke out. There is no official confirmation of the attack.

News of the World • August 26, 01:30 AM • 3576 views
Slovak police thwarted an arson attack on a drone manufacturing plant

Slovak police thwarted an arson attack on a drone factory and detained three foreigners. There were about 70 people at the facility during the attack.

News of the World • August 25, 10:38 PM • 3136 views
An explosion occurred in a village in the Dnipropetrovsk region: authorities reported a "war crime" and the evacuation of residents

One person was killed and 11 others were injured in the explosion in Pishchanka. Three houses were destroyed, 15 were damaged, and residents were evacuated.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 07:11 PM • 18721 views
In Kramatorsk, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 24Photo

In Kramatorsk, an airstrike damaged 34 apartment buildings and caused fires. Among the 24 injured is a two-month-old infant.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 04:36 PM • 25406 views
Russia attacked Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone: there are casualties

In Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district, a jet-powered drone strike damaged about ten houses and several cars. Two people were injured.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 04:00 PM • 3658 views
Five people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Izium - RMA

Five people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured in the daytime shelling of Izium. Five others, including an 11-year-old girl, experienced stress.

Society • August 25, 02:15 PM • 4340 views
Russians attacked Chernihiv with more than 10 drones: infrastructure and warehouses damaged, there are casualties

Russia attacked Chernihiv with more than 10 drones. Critical infrastructure and warehouses were damaged, and three people sustained minor injuries.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 01:41 PM • 3680 views
The number of people injured as a result of Russia’s attack on Kramatorsk has risen to 21

Russia attacked Kramatorsk with nine FAB-250 bombs. Thirty-four houses, three educational institutions, and critical infrastructure were damaged.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 01:14 PM • 3516 views
Russia attacked mobile branches of Ukrposhta twice in the Chernihiv region - SmilyanskyiPhotoVideo

The employees were not injured, but the branches were damaged. In Kramatorsk, the strike hit a Ukrposhta branch that had been closed in advance.

Society • August 25, 12:52 PM • 4640 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: three people are known to have been injured, and 10 cars caught firePhoto

Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia, causing about 10 cars to catch fire. Three people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 12:46 PM • 2988 views
In Kramatorsk, number of injured in Russia's strike with 9 aerial bombs approached two dozen

In Kramatorsk, 19 people were injured as a result of Russia's attack. Thirty-four high-rise buildings, three administrative buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 11:59 AM • 3348 views
In Kryvyi Rih, work following the Russian strike on a shopping center has been completed — footage shows what the site looks like nowPhoto

In Kryvyi Rih, the clearing of the rubble following the Russian strike on a shopping center has been completed. Sixteen people were killed and 136 injured, including 26 children.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 11:51 AM • 2926 views
Explosion occurred at Russia’s Amur Gas Chemical Complex - two people killed and more than 100 injuredVideo

A methanol processing unit exploded at the Amur Gas Chemical Complex, starting a fire covering an area of 2,000 m². 133 people were injured.

News of the World • August 25, 11:18 AM • 3872 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Russia’s capture of Novokostiantynivka in Sumy region

Novokostiantynivka remains under the control of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, and fighting continues. The Armed Forces of Ukraine called Russia’s statement propaganda aimed at a domestic audience.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 10:17 AM • 3162 views
In Kramatorsk, 12 people injured after eight Russian strikes, including infantPhoto

Russian forces attacked Kramatorsk eight times with aerial bombs. Twelve civilians were injured, including a two-month-old girl in serious condition.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 09:57 AM • 3728 views
It has become dangerous for civilians. What the famous stele in Donetsk region looks like nowPhoto

The military showed the stele, which is dangerous for civilians to travel to due to shelling and drone attacks. The Russians systematically strike civilians.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 09:20 AM • 2948 views
Russian strikes in Chernihiv region leave 38 injured in 24 hoursPhotoVideo

Russian forces attacked Chernihiv region 45 times, injuring 38 people. Homes, businesses, vehicles and critical infrastructure were damaged.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 08:59 AM • 3026 views
Another drone and explosives found near Leipzig Airport - media

Investigators found another drone and approximately 50 grams of RDX near Leipzig Airport.

Crimes and emergencies • August 25, 08:33 AM • 22523 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and the facilities of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant

The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and two gas separation units of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 08:22 AM • 17261 views
Enemy drone struck a suburban train in Mykolaiv region

A Russian UAV struck a suburban train in Mykolaiv region. The passengers and locomotive crew were unharmed after being evacuated in advance.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 07:59 AM • 3892 views