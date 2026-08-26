Explosions
Russian forces struck the Kherson combined heat and power plant with a guided aerial bomb, causing serious destruction. The exact extent of the damage will be assessed after the security situation stabilizes.
Russia struck Chernihiv again, damaging a warehouse. Two people were injured; workers may be under the rubble.
Buildings, shops, and cars have been damaged in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, and anti-drone nets have been installed over the streets. russia is attacking the cities with aerial bombs and drones.
During the construction of the Fire Point plant in Denmark, the impact of the work on rare worms was taken into account, while fuel waste will be separated and partially reused.
Due to shelling, consumers in five regions remain without electricity; a power worker was injured in the Kharkiv region. No consumption restrictions are forecast.
Seven people were killed, 152 injured, and nine went missing at a plant in the Amur Region. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and a Wildberries logistics hub in Tambov Oblast.
A Russian morning strike destroyed a house in Chernihiv. A 49-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, and a 14-year-old child was hospitalized.
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed a drone attack on the Wildberries center in Kotovsk. One employee was injured, and the fire affected an area of more than 100,000 square meters.
In Billings, a man shot eight relatives, including four children, and set the house on fire. The suspect died, apparently by suicide.
An air raid alert and drones were reported in the Kstovo area, after which a fire broke out. There is no official confirmation of the attack.
Slovak police thwarted an arson attack on a drone factory and detained three foreigners. There were about 70 people at the facility during the attack.
One person was killed and 11 others were injured in the explosion in Pishchanka. Three houses were destroyed, 15 were damaged, and residents were evacuated.
In Kramatorsk, an airstrike damaged 34 apartment buildings and caused fires. Among the 24 injured is a two-month-old infant.
In Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district, a jet-powered drone strike damaged about ten houses and several cars. Two people were injured.
Five people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured in the daytime shelling of Izium. Five others, including an 11-year-old girl, experienced stress.
Russia attacked Chernihiv with more than 10 drones. Critical infrastructure and warehouses were damaged, and three people sustained minor injuries.
Russia attacked Kramatorsk with nine FAB-250 bombs. Thirty-four houses, three educational institutions, and critical infrastructure were damaged.
The employees were not injured, but the branches were damaged. In Kramatorsk, the strike hit a Ukrposhta branch that had been closed in advance.
Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia, causing about 10 cars to catch fire. Three people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.
In Kramatorsk, 19 people were injured as a result of Russia's attack. Thirty-four high-rise buildings, three administrative buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged.
In Kryvyi Rih, the clearing of the rubble following the Russian strike on a shopping center has been completed. Sixteen people were killed and 136 injured, including 26 children.
A methanol processing unit exploded at the Amur Gas Chemical Complex, starting a fire covering an area of 2,000 m². 133 people were injured.
Novokostiantynivka remains under the control of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, and fighting continues. The Armed Forces of Ukraine called Russia’s statement propaganda aimed at a domestic audience.
Russian forces attacked Kramatorsk eight times with aerial bombs. Twelve civilians were injured, including a two-month-old girl in serious condition.
The military showed the stele, which is dangerous for civilians to travel to due to shelling and drone attacks. The Russians systematically strike civilians.
Russian forces attacked Chernihiv region 45 times, injuring 38 people. Homes, businesses, vehicles and critical infrastructure were damaged.
Investigators found another drone and approximately 50 grams of RDX near Leipzig Airport.
The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and two gas separation units of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant.
A Russian UAV struck a suburban train in Mykolaiv region. The passengers and locomotive crew were unharmed after being evacuated in advance.