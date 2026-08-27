Russia shelled the center of Nikopol with artillery; there are casualties

$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
10:48 AM • 16236 views
Russians attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs, destroying the equipment - Naftogaz
10:37 AM • 16097 views
The floods in Nepal have already claimed the lives of more than 330 people, with over 900 missing
09:50 AM • 24544 views
More than 86,000 children have been born in Kyiv during the full-scale war PhotoVideo
09:43 AM • 20781 views
Russia plans an additional mobilization of 600,000 people in 2026–2027 - intelligence
09:14 AM • 28128 views
EU wants to revive a plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine – FT
08:54 AM • 24294 views
Russia attacked an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, sparking a fire
08:29 AM • 28853 views
55 Ukrainians missing in Nepal after floods - Foreign Ministry
06:19 AM • 29774 views
Seven ballistic missiles, "Oniks" missile, and 225 of 258 drones neutralized overnight
August 27, 05:33 AM • 26503 views
Odesa region was under attack by the Russian Federation for more than 7 hours: a high-rise building and infrastructure were damagedPhoto
August 27, 04:30 AM • 31187 views
Italy will provide Ukraine with four SAMP/T NG batteries, interceptor missiles and radars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
3.7m/s
45%
754mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on August 27 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 27, 04:00 AM • 25903 views
Wheat prices reached a three-year high as fears grow worldwide of an escalation in russia’s war against UkraineAugust 27, 04:44 AM • 27815 views
Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged gymnasium and medical facilityPhotoAugust 27, 05:17 AM • 38531 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy06:59 AM • 56695 views
In Kharkiv, a shopping center was hit as a result of a Russian strike - mayor09:21 AM • 23125 views
Publications
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy06:59 AM • 57086 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 73484 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 71774 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhotoAugust 26, 11:45 AM • 74392 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 89058 views
Actual people
Oleh Syniehubov
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
United States
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 57212 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 41672 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 64997 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 62991 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 64460 views
Actual
Heating
Financial Times
ATACMS
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Russia shelled the center of Nikopol with artillery; there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

An artillery strike on the center of Nikopol injured five people. Educational institutions, shops, cafés, banks, and cars were damaged.

Russia shelled the center of Nikopol with artillery; there are casualties
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russia shelled the center of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring 5 people, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Five people were injured. The enemy attacked central Nikopol with artillery. A 55-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man were hospitalized in serious condition. A 71-year-old man is also in the hospital; doctors assess his condition as moderate. Two other victims will recover at home," the regional administration head wrote.

According to him, educational institutions, shops, cafés, banks, and cars were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih was hit by Russian ballistic missiles: three wounded, an enterprise affected27.08.26, 08:49 • 3850 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast