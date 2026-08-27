Russia shelled the center of Nikopol with artillery; there are casualties

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russia shelled the center of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring 5 people, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Five people were injured. The enemy attacked central Nikopol with artillery. A 55-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man were hospitalized in serious condition. A 71-year-old man is also in the hospital; doctors assess his condition as moderate. Two other victims will recover at home," the regional administration head wrote.

According to him, educational institutions, shops, cafés, banks, and cars were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih was hit by Russian ballistic missiles: three wounded, an enterprise affected