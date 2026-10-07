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Russia is attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

During the night of October 7, Kyiv was attacked with ballistic missiles and, presumably, "Tsirkons." The Air Force reported the threat at 3:12.

Russia is attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles

The enemy attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles on the night of Wednesday, October 7. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 3:12 a.m., the Air Force warned of a ballistic missile heading toward the capital. A "red" threat level was declared in the city.

At around 3:15 a.m., the first explosions were heard in Kyiv.

Meanwhile, OSINT channels report that "Zircons" and ballistic missiles are flying toward Kyiv simultaneously, with about six missiles in total.

Background

On the evening of October 6, amid warnings about the possibility of a massive strike, the Air Force reported the takeoff of three Tu-160 aircraft from Russia's Belaya airfield.

The Air Force is ready — Zelenskyy once again warned Ukrainians about Russia's preparations for a massive strike06.10.26, 20:16 • 10293 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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