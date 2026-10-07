Russia is attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles
Kyiv • UNN
During the night of October 7, Kyiv was attacked with ballistic missiles and, presumably, "Tsirkons." The Air Force reported the threat at 3:12.
The enemy attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles on the night of Wednesday, October 7. This was reported by UNN.
Details
At 3:12 a.m., the Air Force warned of a ballistic missile heading toward the capital. A "red" threat level was declared in the city.
At around 3:15 a.m., the first explosions were heard in Kyiv.
Meanwhile, OSINT channels report that "Zircons" and ballistic missiles are flying toward Kyiv simultaneously, with about six missiles in total.
Background
On the evening of October 6, amid warnings about the possibility of a massive strike, the Air Force reported the takeoff of three Tu-160 aircraft from Russia's Belaya airfield.
The Air Force is ready — Zelenskyy once again warned Ukrainians about Russia's preparations for a massive strike06.10.26, 20:16 • 10293 views