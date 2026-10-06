The Air Force is ready — Zelenskyy once again warned Ukrainians about Russia's preparations for a massive strike

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is preparing a massive strike, the Air Force is ready to respond, and also urged Ukrainians to respond to alerts, reports UNN.

There is updated intelligence information about Russia’s preparation of a massive strike. Please, I urge you very strongly, take care of yourselves. Please, respond to missile threat alerts. Ukrainian services, our Air Force, are ready to respond, to the extent permitted by our means of protection - Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that much depends on the partners – on every leader, on every state in the world that has the means of protection Ukraine needs and that can provide them.

It is very important that there be the political will to do this, particularly in the United States of America, particularly in Europe, and particularly among other partners. The world is bigger than Russian evil, and protecting life must be a shared responsibility. I thank everyone who is truly helping! - the Head of State concluded.

Zelenskyy: intelligence reported that the Russians are preparing for a massive strike; we are preparing a countermeasure