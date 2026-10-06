Zelenskyy: intelligence reported that the Russians are preparing for a massive strike; we are preparing a countermeasure
Kyiv • UNN
Intelligence has recorded Russia’s preparations for a massive attack, and Ukraine is preparing a countermeasure. Over the past day, strikes on 8 regions claimed the life of one person.
Today, updated intelligence was received regarding Russia's preparations for a massive strike. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on October 6 following a conference call with government officials, military personnel, and all key services, UNN writes.
Government officials, together with representatives of the regional authorities, prepared additional logistical solutions in response to the Russian operation against Ukrainian logistics. Today, we received updated intelligence regarding the Russians' preparations for a massive strike. We are preparing a response. We have set deadlines for completing a significant part of the tasks, and the highest-priority ones are already being implemented. Thank you to everyone who is defending our state and our people!
According to him, two more issues were discussed at the meeting.
On air defense and ammunition for F-16s
First: the Minister of Defense and the Commander of the Air Force reported on the distribution of air defense assets and the organization of defensive lines to cover designated key facilities. We are providing the necessary ammunition for F-16s, interception equipment, and interceptor missiles. The most difficult issue is anti-ballistic defense, and the availability of these supplies depends exclusively on our partners. We are working with them on a daily basis
Consequences of the Russian shelling
"Second: over the past 24 hours, the Russians attacked several Ukrainian hospitals—in Kramatorsk and Kryvyi Rih. The services responded, and it is important that in all our regions there is an operational response from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to each such situation. Thank you for your professional work!" the President noted.
As Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi separately reported, "a total of 8 regions, including Kyiv, were under attack this night"; at least 10 people were injured, and one person was killed—a citizen of Turkey:
- in Kramatorsk, three emergency medical workers were injured as a result of an attack on a city hospital, and three ambulances were destroyed;
- also in the morning, the enemy attacked one of the city hospitals in Kryvyi Rih; five people were injured;
- in Sumy, a high-rise residential building was hit; two people were injured, one of them a child;
- in the Kharkiv region, the Russians struck private homes, transport, and logistics infrastructure;
- Ukrzaliznytsia facilities were damaged in the Dnipropetrovsk region;
- in Zaporizhzhia, the Russians attacked a bridge over the Dnipro;
- The Odesa region came under a massive attack. The enemy targeted railway stations, damaging locomotives and the overhead contact network. At night and in the morning, it struck two vessels carrying agricultural products and sailing under foreign flags. As of this moment, one person is known to have been killed. He was a citizen of Turkey;
- in Kyiv, the roof of a school was damaged as a result of the nighttime attack.