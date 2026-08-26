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08:38 AM • 12180 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22686 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15540 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18732 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21832 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27069 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
04:28 AM • 22617 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18591 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13102 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41282 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

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Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 26391 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died from04:39 AM • 21367 views
Major fire blocked traffic on one street in KyivPhoto05:32 AM • 7420 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027Video06:00 AM • 19002 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 13891 views
Publications
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 22696 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 18740 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 13911 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027Video06:00 AM • 19024 views
Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diplomaAugust 25, 06:20 PM • 70845 views
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It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died from04:39 AM • 21385 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 26408 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 30120 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 67001 views
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School

Educational institution
School is an educational institution with an organized learning space. Most schools provide primary and secondary education. There are also schools of higher or special education, pre-primary (in Ukraine, preschool) education. Special schools may specialize in the study of a particular field of knowledge or art: a school of economics, a music or theater school. In Ukraine, the educational program "New Ukrainian School" is currently in effect. NUS envisions that children go through primary school (4 years), secondary or basic school (5 years), and specialized education or lyceum (3 years) over the course of 12 years.
News by theme
Defense Forces showed what Kramatorsk and Sloviansk look like nowPhoto

Buildings, shops, and cars have been damaged in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, and anti-drone nets have been installed over the streets. russia is attacking the cities with aerial bombs and drones.

Society • 08:23 AM • 1902 views
What to pack for a child’s school lunchbox and what to avoid — recommendations from the Ministry of HealthPhoto

Half of the lunchbox should consist of vegetables, fruits and berries, and another quarter of protein-rich and whole-grain foods. The Ministry of Health recommends water and advises avoiding sweets.

Society • 08:17 AM • 1688 views
How to Enroll a Child in Kindergarten in 2026: Waiting List, Documents, and BenefitsPhoto

Legislation in 2026 provides significantly broader opportunities for obtaining preschool education. At the same time, the specific age at which a child is admitted depends on the type of institution.

Society • August 25, 11:36 AM • 2772 views
Trump accused the Biden administration of using schools as a weapon against American values

Trump said that under Biden, critical race theory and transgender issues were promoted in schools. He promised educational changes.

Politics • August 25, 01:37 AM • 10508 views
Exclusive
Due to Russian attacks, Ukraine lost more than 1.2 million textbooks — the destroyed print runs are planned to be replaced by November.

The Ministry of Education and Science has begun reprinting 1. 2 million destroyed textbooks and plans to deliver them by November 1, 2026. The losses are estimated at UAH 150 million.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 02:10 PM • 36007 views
Four people went missing in Taiwan amid torrential rains, with a typhoon expectedVideo

Torrential rains and flooding hit southern and eastern Taiwan, leaving four people missing and prompting the closure of schools and offices. The island is preparing for Typhoon Saudel.

News of the World • August 24, 07:36 AM • 4394 views
In Sweden, police probe online networks after a girl was killed in a sword attack at a school

The 18-year-old attacker killed a female student and seriously wounded two teenagers. Police are examining his links to online communities that promote violence.

News of the World • August 22, 06:39 PM • 9867 views
In Sweden, a young man came to a school with a machete and killed a 17-year-old girl

In Fagersta, an 18-year-old attacker killed a 17-year-old girl and injured three students. Two of the victims are in serious condition.

Crimes and emergencies • August 22, 02:30 PM • 7896 views
Killing of a TCC employee in Lviv on August 21 — attacker notified of suspicionPhoto

The 25-year-old Lviv resident stabbed the TCC serviceman three times and threatened a police officer. The serviceman died, and the attacker was notified of suspicion.

Society • August 22, 10:10 AM • 44879 views
Shoigu's daughter spreads fake news about Apple and Google in a Russian textbook — Center for Strategic Communications

Yulia Shoigu became the editor of a textbook for Russian colleges. It baselessly accuses Apple and Google of total surveillance.

War in Ukraine • August 21, 03:30 PM • 8072 views
Sword attack occurred at a school in Sweden; there are injured people

At the Brinell School in Fagersta, a man with a sword injured several people. Police detained the suspect; according to other reports, they shot him.

News of the World • August 21, 01:36 PM • 4228 views
The Lukashenko regime is selling its citizens to the Russian army and preparing future generations for war, intelligence reports

The Belarusian regime is recruiting citizens into the Russian army and preparing schoolchildren for war. Nearly 2.9 thousand Belarusians have passed through the Russian military.

War in Ukraine • August 21, 12:30 PM • 2758 views
Intelligence officials said that the Kremlin is offering Russians the chance to live, study and die on credit

Tuition at leading Russian universities costs up to 2 million rubles a year. Intelligence officials said that the Kremlin is shifting the funding shortfall onto students.

War in Ukraine • August 20, 12:51 PM • 13851 views
Zelenskyy: Russia’s latest strike was one of the most cynical, calculated and large-scaleVideo

Thirty buildings, a school, a hospital and a kindergarten were damaged in Kyiv and the region; 15 people were killed. Zelenskyy called on partners to provide Ukraine with anti-ballistic defense.

War in Ukraine • August 20, 11:56 AM • 19243 views
Death toll from Russia's attack on Kyiv and the region risen to 14; aircraft deployed to deal with the aftermathPhoto

Fourteen people have been killed and more than 40 injured in Kyiv and the region as a result of Russia's massive attack. Rescuers are checking the rubble and battling the fire with aircraft.

War in Ukraine • August 20, 08:58 AM • 17914 views
Prince Harry and Meghan will return to the United Kingdom

The Sussexes plan to settle long-term in a private residence outside London, while retaining homes in the United States and Portugal. Their children will begin attending British schools in September.

Society • August 20, 08:03 AM • 10954 views
Russia attacked a border crossing with Moldova, killing 13 people in Kyiv and the region - Zelenskyy on Russia's overnight attackPhotoVideo

Russia attacked Kyiv, Odesa region and Chernihiv region with ballistic missiles, missiles and drones. Twelve people were killed in the capital and one in the region, and around 40 were injured.

War in Ukraine • August 20, 06:37 AM • 4029 views
Mass Russian attack on Kyiv: 11 killed and more than 30 injuredPhotoVideo

As a result of the massive attack in Kyiv, 11 people were killed and more than 30 were injured. Buildings, a school, a children's hospital and warehouses were damaged in three districts.

War in Ukraine • August 20, 05:13 AM • 4603 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: at least 4 killed and 23 injuredPhotoVideo

Four people were killed and another 23 injured in Kyiv in a massive attack. Residential buildings, warehouses, a medical facility, a school, and cars were damaged.

War in Ukraine • August 20, 01:53 AM • 31171 views
Attack on Kyiv Claims the Lives of Two Women, Six People Injured

As a result of the overnight attack on Kyiv, two women were killed and six people were injured. In the Solomianskyi district, a school was damaged, and people were trapped in a shelter.

War in Ukraine • August 19, 10:50 PM • 22217 views
Parliament approved higher education funding reform - law on study grants adopted

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Draft Law No. 10399 on a new higher education funding system that introduces grants. The document provides for a transition to the principle of “funding follows the student” and will take effect in 2027.

Society • August 18, 12:03 PM • 17045 views
Assessment of basic school students simplified: one grade per semesterPhoto

The Ministry of Education and Science has approved new approaches to assessing students in grades 5–9, simplifying the recording of results in the gradebook. Now, one grade per subject is given for each semester, without the mandatory indication of result groups.

Society • August 18, 10:23 AM • 3492 views
Exclusive
How to prepare child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic

The psychologist said that physical readiness is the most important thing for a first-grader. Motivation, socialization, and self-care skills are also important.

Society • August 17, 09:18 AM • 17678 views
More than 800 mm of rain fell: deadly floods and landslides hit South KoreaPhotoVideo

One person has died in South Korea due to torrential rains and landslides, and more than 130 residents have been evacuated. More than 800 mm of precipitation fell in South Gyeongsang Province, causing flooding and damage to infrastructure.

News of the World • August 17, 08:45 AM • 17215 views
Sybiga called on UNESCO to increase pressure on russia over the destruction of Ukraine’s cultural heritage

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany and called for stronger protection of cultural heritage. They discussed protecting the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and returning removed cultural valuables.

Politics • August 15, 05:25 PM • 3933 views
Five people were injured in a shooting at Virginia State University

On the morning of August 15, a shooting occurred near the dormitories of Virginia State University, injuring five people. Police are searching for several suspects; one victim is in critical condition.

News of the World • August 15, 03:25 PM • 3511 views
The Ministry of Health named 8 habits that should be developed in a child before starting schoolPhoto

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine published a list of useful habits for schoolchildren. These include regular handwashing, oral hygiene, and monitoring screen time.

Society • August 15, 01:23 PM • 3804 views
Funds raised through UNITED24 were allocated for equipment and generators for kindergartens and vocational schools in frontline regions

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating UAH 41. 1 million from UNITED24 for computers, furniture and generators for educational institutions. The funds will be distributed among Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Kharkiv regions.

Society • August 14, 11:40 AM • 4404 views
Challenges and prospects for the development of territories — Zelenskyy met with representatives of mountain communitiesVideo

The President instructed the Prime Minister and the relevant ministers to discuss the capacity of local budgets with the communities and conduct a logistics audit.

Society • August 13, 04:08 PM • 4912 views
A scheme involving jobs for men at lyceums in exchange for deferments for $10,000 has been uncovered in the Kyiv regionPhotoVideo

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme involving the fictitious employment of men as teachers at private lyceums for $10,000 in order to obtain a deferment. Five organizers have been notified of suspicion, and 21 men evaded conscription.

Society • August 13, 09:11 AM • 3341 views