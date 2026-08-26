School
Buildings, shops, and cars have been damaged in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, and anti-drone nets have been installed over the streets. russia is attacking the cities with aerial bombs and drones.
Half of the lunchbox should consist of vegetables, fruits and berries, and another quarter of protein-rich and whole-grain foods. The Ministry of Health recommends water and advises avoiding sweets.
Legislation in 2026 provides significantly broader opportunities for obtaining preschool education. At the same time, the specific age at which a child is admitted depends on the type of institution.
Trump said that under Biden, critical race theory and transgender issues were promoted in schools. He promised educational changes.
The Ministry of Education and Science has begun reprinting 1. 2 million destroyed textbooks and plans to deliver them by November 1, 2026. The losses are estimated at UAH 150 million.
Torrential rains and flooding hit southern and eastern Taiwan, leaving four people missing and prompting the closure of schools and offices. The island is preparing for Typhoon Saudel.
The 18-year-old attacker killed a female student and seriously wounded two teenagers. Police are examining his links to online communities that promote violence.
In Fagersta, an 18-year-old attacker killed a 17-year-old girl and injured three students. Two of the victims are in serious condition.
The 25-year-old Lviv resident stabbed the TCC serviceman three times and threatened a police officer. The serviceman died, and the attacker was notified of suspicion.
Yulia Shoigu became the editor of a textbook for Russian colleges. It baselessly accuses Apple and Google of total surveillance.
At the Brinell School in Fagersta, a man with a sword injured several people. Police detained the suspect; according to other reports, they shot him.
The Belarusian regime is recruiting citizens into the Russian army and preparing schoolchildren for war. Nearly 2.9 thousand Belarusians have passed through the Russian military.
Tuition at leading Russian universities costs up to 2 million rubles a year. Intelligence officials said that the Kremlin is shifting the funding shortfall onto students.
Thirty buildings, a school, a hospital and a kindergarten were damaged in Kyiv and the region; 15 people were killed. Zelenskyy called on partners to provide Ukraine with anti-ballistic defense.
Fourteen people have been killed and more than 40 injured in Kyiv and the region as a result of Russia's massive attack. Rescuers are checking the rubble and battling the fire with aircraft.
The Sussexes plan to settle long-term in a private residence outside London, while retaining homes in the United States and Portugal. Their children will begin attending British schools in September.
Russia attacked Kyiv, Odesa region and Chernihiv region with ballistic missiles, missiles and drones. Twelve people were killed in the capital and one in the region, and around 40 were injured.
As a result of the massive attack in Kyiv, 11 people were killed and more than 30 were injured. Buildings, a school, a children's hospital and warehouses were damaged in three districts.
Four people were killed and another 23 injured in Kyiv in a massive attack. Residential buildings, warehouses, a medical facility, a school, and cars were damaged.
As a result of the overnight attack on Kyiv, two women were killed and six people were injured. In the Solomianskyi district, a school was damaged, and people were trapped in a shelter.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted Draft Law No. 10399 on a new higher education funding system that introduces grants. The document provides for a transition to the principle of “funding follows the student” and will take effect in 2027.
The Ministry of Education and Science has approved new approaches to assessing students in grades 5–9, simplifying the recording of results in the gradebook. Now, one grade per subject is given for each semester, without the mandatory indication of result groups.
The psychologist said that physical readiness is the most important thing for a first-grader. Motivation, socialization, and self-care skills are also important.
One person has died in South Korea due to torrential rains and landslides, and more than 130 residents have been evacuated. More than 800 mm of precipitation fell in South Gyeongsang Province, causing flooding and damage to infrastructure.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany and called for stronger protection of cultural heritage. They discussed protecting the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and returning removed cultural valuables.
On the morning of August 15, a shooting occurred near the dormitories of Virginia State University, injuring five people. Police are searching for several suspects; one victim is in critical condition.
The Ministry of Health of Ukraine published a list of useful habits for schoolchildren. These include regular handwashing, oral hygiene, and monitoring screen time.
The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating UAH 41. 1 million from UNITED24 for computers, furniture and generators for educational institutions. The funds will be distributed among Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Kharkiv regions.
The President instructed the Prime Minister and the relevant ministers to discuss the capacity of local budgets with the communities and conduct a logistics audit.
Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme involving the fictitious employment of men as teachers at private lyceums for $10,000 in order to obtain a deferment. Five organizers have been notified of suspicion, and 21 men evaded conscription.