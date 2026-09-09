Shelters, underground schools, and remote learning: how Ukrainian schoolchildren study under missiles and drones in 2026

For the fifth school year since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian schools are starting the academic year with security issues, which have become one of the main conditions for organizing in-person education. For parents, it is now important whether the shelter meets the established requirements, how many children it can accommodate simultaneously, how the transition to a safe place is organized, and what happens to lessons during a prolonged air raid alert.

How many schools were ready on September 1 to receive students for “traditional” in-person education, and how did the first school week of young Ukrainians go amid russia’s constant attacks on cities with drones and missiles? UNN found out.

In 2026, the education security system continues to develop. In addition to traditional facilities belonging to the civil protection shelter fund, the state introduced a mechanism for creating so-called protected spaces in schools. This is a temporary solution for institutions that do not yet have a full-fledged shelter but must ensure the physical protection of children and staff during an air raid alert.

In Kyiv, 97% of schools operate in a blended format: the Kyiv City State Administration explained the specifics of the 2026/2027 academic year

To find out how the first week of the new academic year went for teachers and students, UNN requested information from the Department of Education and Science of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA). In response to the inquiry, it reported that in the capital’s network of municipal general secondary education institutions, consisting of 412 schools, lyceums, boarding schools, and other institutions, the educational process was organized in various formats from September 1, depending on the security situation.

A total of 97% of the capital’s schools began operating in a blended format, while only 3% operate exclusively remotely.

"These are predominantly institutions that do not have their own shelters and, for various reasons, are unable to equip them on their premises," the relevant department explained.

In general, as journalists learned, more than 248,000 students are currently studying at educational institutions in the capital. Most children attend classes in person.

"At present, more than 248,000 students are studying in general secondary education institutions, of whom more than 45% studied in person in shelters (mostly primary school students), almost 30% in a blended format, more than 17% remotely, and another 8% under an individual education format," confirmed Olena Fidanyan, director of the Department.

At the same time, the KCSA emphasized that after the first week of the academic year, the capital’s educational institutions are gradually returning students to in-person education, taking the security situation into account.

What requirements apply to school shelters in 2026

Full-fledged shelters in educational institutions are being equipped in accordance with the requirements of civil protection legislation, in particular DBN V.2.2-5:2023 "Civil Protection Protective Structures" and the Interior Ministry’s requirements for the maintenance and operation of protective structures. The state continues to finance the construction of new facilities, as well as the reconstruction and capital repair of existing premises, with the possibility of their subsequent use as radiation shelters, shelters, or dual-purpose structures. Thus, in 2026, UAH 5 billion was allocated in the state and regional budgets for equipping school shelters.

At the same time, it is important to understand that there is no rule in Ukraine under which every school must automatically have a radiation shelter specifically. The particular type of protective structure depends on the facility, its design, and the applicable regulatory requirements.

In 2026, rules regarding protected spaces also came into effect. They may be arranged, in particular, in basement, semi-basement, or ground-floor premises. Such spaces must reduce the impact of blast waves and debris, have electricity and artificial lighting, be maintained in proper sanitary and fire safety conditions, have the necessary evacuation exits, and be accessible to people with reduced mobility.

At the same time, a protected space is not equated with a full-fledged civil protection shelter and is regarded as a temporary solution.

We should also emphasize that the requirements for protective structures in educational institutions have evolved significantly. Whereas at the beginning of the full-scale invasion most institutions used the simplest shelters, in 2026 full-fledged radiation shelters (PRS) or specialized underground educational spaces built according to updated construction standards became the basic standard.

Key criteria without which the State Emergency Service commission does not authorize in-person education:

the thickness of ceilings calculated to withstand direct or debris impact, at least two separated evacuation exits, and airtight doors;

the presence of a filter-ventilation system capable of purifying the air autonomously in the event of a chemical or dust threat;

the connection of generators or industrial battery systems with a guaranteed operating reserve of at least 48 hours. A stable internet connection is mandatory (Wi-Fi based on satellite or fiber-optic lines);

barrier-free access (ramps, lifts, specially equipped sanitary facilities, and tactile navigation for children with special educational needs);

permanent sanitary facilities, a supply of drinking and technical water calculated for at least two days, basic first-aid kits for tactical and general use, and airtight containers with dry rations.

For schools, the accessibility of the shelter is also important. Although, in some cases, the use of protective-structure facilities located outside the school is permitted, in particular at a distance of up to 500 meters from the institution. In addition, the capacity of a particular shelter plays a major role. This concerns the ability to accommodate simultaneously all teachers and students who attend the school or lyceum in person.

As for the provision of shelters in schools in the capital, according to information from the district state administrations of Kyiv, as of today, 95% of educational institutions are equipped with the simplest shelters.

"In the absence of the simplest shelter, educational institutions use shelters at neighboring business entities that are geographically close to them and have shelters with a sufficient number of places," Olena Fidanyan, Director of the Department of Education and Science of the Kyiv City State Administration, emphasized in response to a Ukrinform information request.

How education is organized during an air raid alert

The organization of lessons directly depends on the technical capabilities of a particular shelter. Two main approaches are used: fully continuing lessons underground and an adaptive format.

The procedure at the school must be determined in advance. In the event of an air raid alert, the educational process is suspended, and children and teachers move to the shelter in an organized manner. The Ministry of Education and Science separately emphasizes the need for a clear action plan and the prevention of crowding during mass events.

The format of further work depends on the duration of the alert, the shelter's equipment, and the decision of the particular institution. If the safe space allows the educational process to continue, the teacher may work with the children directly there. In other cases, the time in the shelter is used to review material, for independent work, reading, consultations, or other activities that can be conducted in conditions of limited space.

In schools with frequent danger signals and prolonged alerts (today, these are the frontline regions and the Ukrainian capital), the schedule may be changed, blended learning introduced, or in-person and distance formats "mixed." The relevant ministry separately emphasizes that the form of organizing the educational process depends on the security situation in a particular settlement.

In 2026, this is particularly important due to differences among communities. The format of education is determined by the regional and Kyiv City military administrations jointly with the school founders, taking into account the security situation. The 2026/2027 academic year will run from September 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

The experience of schools in frontline and rear regions

There is still no single scenario for in-person schooling in schools across the country. Ukrainian communities are classified by their level of security risk in the education system, and this indicator is taken into account when making decisions on the organization of education, the construction of shelters, and the restoration of in-person learning.

Front-line regions (Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Mykolaiv region)

Here, the flight time of missiles, guided aerial bombs (KABs), or ballistic missiles is measured in minutes or even tens of seconds. Therefore, remote and blended learning, as well as the construction of new protective structures, are of particular importance. That is why large-scale underground educational spaces are appearing in front-line cities. These are autonomous educational campuses located three to six meters underground and designed for 500–1,000 students. Children study in two shifts, spending the entire school day in a safe underground space without having to constantly run up and down the stairs. The remaining institutions without underground fortifications continue to operate exclusively or predominantly in a remote format.

Rear regions (Central and Western Ukraine)

In the central and western regions, alerts are most often associated with the launch of missile carriers or attacks by strike drones, which provides significantly more time for an organized transition to shelters.

Here, a blended or fully in-person model with staggered shifts predominates. Since the capacity of shelters in many older schools is smaller than the total number of students, schools introduce shift-based learning (one week in person — one week remotely) or divide students into first and second shifts. The main focus in the rear is on psychological resilience: children experience interrupted sleep because of prolonged nighttime alerts, so schools often adjust the start time of the first lesson or reduce the workload during the first class periods.

However, class schedules may also be adjusted because of air-raid alerts, energy-related problems, or other wartime circumstances. For example, in January 2026, the Ministry of Education and Science recommended that regions determine the format of learning while taking into account the situation in the energy system and weather conditions.

Therefore, at one school students may study in person most of the time, at another they may alternate between in-person and remote days, while at a third a significant portion of learning may take place online.

Kyiv

In response to a request about how the first week of schooling for young Ukrainian children in the capital had been organized, the relevant Department of the Kyiv City State Administration reminded that the state guarantees autonomy to educational institutions. The head of an institution exercises direct management and bears personal responsibility for educational activities.

"The pedagogical council of an educational institution approves the educational program and independently makes decisions regarding the structure and duration of the academic year, operating schedule, forms of organizing education, schedule of the school week, duration of the school day, class timetable, and breaks," the director of the Department concluded.

What children should know about behavior in a shelter

A child should know what to do after an alert signal: stop the lesson, follow the teachers’ instructions, move in an organized manner along the designated route, and not return to the classroom for belongings.

Discipline and following clear algorithms during an air-raid alert at school reduce the risk of panic and injury among students. It is important for parents to periodically review these simple basic rules with their child:

immediate response: an alert signal at school is an instruction to immediately take one’s personal backpack, line up as directed by the class teacher, and move along the designated route;

route discipline: move down the stairs calmly and without pushing, holding on to the handrails. All flows are separated in advance, and each class has its assigned place in the basement;

rules of conduct inside the shelter: do not leave your class or sector without the teacher’s permission, and do not touch technical units, cables, or ventilation grilles;

respect for other people’s personal space: in shelters, do not shout, respect those around you, and use headphones when necessary. If you feel unwell or frightened, immediately tell the teacher or the psychologist on duty.

The Ministry of Education and Science also uses educational programs dedicated to a safe educational environment and the actions of staff and children in emergency situations. As part of this training, teachers should practice algorithms for responding to threats rather than limiting themselves to a one-time briefing at the beginning of the school year.

Parents, for their part, should find out in advance exactly where the school shelter is located, how many people it can accommodate, and what the procedure is during an alert. It is also useful to agree with the child on a simple family communication plan in case the mobile network operates unreliably.

In addition, when preparing a child for school, it is worth taking care of an "emergency backpack" that they will always have with them. Such a backpack should contain:

a bottle of clean, still water;

a nutritious, non-perishable snack (energy or cereal bars, nuts, dried fruit);

a note or badge with the child’s full name, parents’ contact details, address, blood type, and information about allergies or chronic illnesses;

medications prescribed by a doctor, with clear instructions for taking them;

a charged power bank with a cable;

wet and dry wipes.

Why the shelter will become part of the school itself in 2026

In 2026, Ukrainian schools are increasingly being designed with wartime risks in mind. State programs fund not only the cosmetic improvement of basements but also the construction of new protective structures, the reconstruction of existing premises, and the creation of conditions for in-person education.

At the same time, safety should not become a mere formality. The presence of a "Shelter" sign on the door does not yet mean that the space is ready to accommodate hundreds of children in a real emergency. Its capacity, condition, accessibility, lighting, ventilation, evacuation routes, and the staff’s ability to act according to a clear plan are all important.

As a reminder

Earlier, we wrote that Kyiv schools are gradually returning to in-person education.