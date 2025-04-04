Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine

The "Perspective 21. 3" project is successfully operating in Brovary, which helps adults with Down syndrome adapt to independent living and find employment. The organization has created a bakery and cafe for internships.
To enroll in kindergarten, you need an application, a child's medical card, and a birth certificate. Additional documents are required for privileged categories and children with special needs.
The Ministry of Education and Science is negotiating with partner countries to introduce Ukrainian as a foreign language in foreign schools. This will help Ukrainian children abroad to avoid learning Russian and popularize the Ukrainian language among foreigners.
In Kyiv school #309, students performed a skit about beating a TCC employee. Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi demanded an internal investigation and called such behavior unacceptable.
A petition to cancel the order of the Ministry of Education on new recommendations for grades 5-9 has gained 25,000 votes. The Ministry of Education is now obliged to consider the request to revise the grading system.
The Ministry of Education and Science has canceled the awarding of gold and silver medals to 11th grade graduates for special achievements in education. Instead of medals, graduates will receive a certificate of education with honors.
The Ministry of Education has denied information about the closure of remote classes and schools, including for TOT. The ministry is working to improve the quality of distance education and introduce new forms of learning.
About 600,000 school-age children live in the temporarily occupied territories, of whom only 44,000 study online in Ukrainian schools. In 2024, more than 11 thousand applicants from TOT entered Ukrainian universities.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decree on 56 days of annual paid vacation for all pedagogical staff of preschool education institutions. The amendments apply to directors, methodologists and other pedagogical staff.
The Ministry of Education and Science has clarified that the “teacher's thousand” will not affect the supplement to the minimum salary for teachers. Starting January 1, 2025, teachers will receive an additional UAH 1300 (UAH 1000 after tax).
In 2025, KAI will open a science park for the development of high-tech industries. The park will focus on deep tech, UAVs, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other innovative areas.
The Minister of Education denies the possibility of mobilizing students and teachers during the holidays, despite a new Cabinet resolution. The government plans to amend the procedure for granting deferrals from the draft.
Denys Shmyhal held a meeting on expanding support programs for families with children. The ministries will develop a comprehensive strategy that will cover all stages of parenthood - from pregnancy to schooling.
The Brovary community is preparing all of its 13 lyceums to participate in the all-Ukrainian experiment on safety in educational institutions. Three institutions have already been approved by the Ministry of Education and Science, while the rest are preparing to meet additional security requirements.
The Reserve+ service will resume the function of issuing deferments for undergraduate and graduate students from January 22. The decision was made after numerous requests and successful testing of data exchange with the Ministry of Education.
The government reduced funding for three educational programs totaling over UAH 430 million. Instead, the educational subvention to local budgets was increased to UAH 1.02 billion.
The rector of the Kyiv National University announced the upcoming dismissal of Professor Mykyta Vasylenko due to violation of the code of ethics. The Commission recognized his statements about “hungry Ukrainian women” as unethical.
The editor-in-chief of Left Bank commented on the situation with her father's scandalous statements about Ukrainian women. Koshkina said that she was receiving threats and curses, although she had nothing to do with the situation.
Mykyta Vasylenko, a lecturer at the Kyiv National University, made unethical statements about peacekeepers and Ukrainian women. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the Ministry of Education and Science, the university, and the SBU to investigate the situation.
Starting January 1, 2025, a new law on preschool education will come into force in Ukraine. The changes provide for the optimization of the work of educators, the emergence of mobile and family kindergartens, as well as the expansion of forms of education.
There are 27226 foreign students enrolled in Ukrainian universities, most of them from China - 10735 people. The most popular specialty among foreigners is medicine, and most students study at KNUTD.
Nadiya Leshchyk proposed to allow schools to retain students for the second year of study without parental consent. The proposal applies to cases of low academic performance and long absences.
The Ministry of Education and Science has announced the introduction of a modern system of specialized education for high school students starting in 2027. Students will be able to choose subjects for in-depth study and attend additional courses.
In the third quarter of 2024, the average salary of Ukrainians was UAH 20,592. The highest salaries were recorded in the IT and telecommunications sector - UAH 50,752, air transport - UAH 40,443 and the financial sector.
The education for veterans platform offers 1,200 educational programs from institutions all over Ukraine. The minister of Education spoke about the most popular professions and opportunities for training veterans.
The government dismissed Yevheniia Smirnova from the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science and Iryna Kondratova from the post of Deputy Head of the NHSU. Zelenskyy also announced the restart of the diplomatic service.
The Brovary community creates an inclusive educational environment for students with visual and hearing impairments. The city provides special textbooks, technologies, and programs in cooperation with the Inclusive Resource Center.
The Ministry of Education has released a ranking of the most popular professions in vocational schools. More than 94,000 students chose working specialties, with the top positions being occupied by cooks, car mechanics and electric and gas welders.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a pilot project to strengthen security in schools with more than 200 students. The project provides for physical security, lighting, and access control on the territory of educational institutions.
The Ministry of Education and Science has launched a new bullying reporting feature on the AICOM website. The system allows anonymous or open reporting of bullying cases, automatically informing the school and the police.