Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2654 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11039 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53820 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194869 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112822 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374088 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299601 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212176 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243346 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254689 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115449 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 194869 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 374088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246373 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299601 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9772 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33803 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47678 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118030 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine

Ukrainian government ministry
News by theme
Exclusive

"Perspective 21.3" in Brovary: the story of a family that is changing the future of people with Down syndrome

The "Perspective 21. 3" project is successfully operating in Brovary, which helps adults with Down syndrome adapt to independent living and find employment. The organization has created a bakery and cafe for internships.

Society • March 21, 07:00 AM • 486600 views

Enrolling a child in kindergarten: when invitations will be sent out and what documents are needed

To enroll in kindergarten, you need an application, a child's medical card, and a birth certificate. Additional documents are required for privileged categories and children with special needs.

Society • March 19, 12:52 PM • 119825 views

“Negotiations with partner countries are ongoing": Leskovyi on the introduction of Ukrainian as a foreign language abroad

The Ministry of Education and Science is negotiating with partner countries to introduce Ukrainian as a foreign language in foreign schools. This will help Ukrainian children abroad to avoid learning Russian and popularize the Ukrainian language among foreigners.

Society • February 28, 02:25 PM • 20749 views

The scandalous scene with the “beating of a TCC employee” in a Kyiv school: Forest initiates investigation

In Kyiv school #309, students performed a skit about beating a TCC employee. Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi demanded an internal investigation and called such behavior unacceptable.

Society • February 17, 06:47 PM • 45835 views

Petition to cancel the order of the Ministry of Education and Science on schoolchildren's assessment gained 25 thousand votes

A petition to cancel the order of the Ministry of Education on new recommendations for grades 5-9 has gained 25,000 votes. The Ministry of Education is now obliged to consider the request to revise the grading system.

Society • February 14, 01:58 PM • 31557 views

School graduates will no longer receive gold and silver medals

The Ministry of Education and Science has canceled the awarding of gold and silver medals to 11th grade graduates for special achievements in education. Instead of medals, graduates will receive a certificate of education with honors.

Society • February 13, 11:21 AM • 40850 views

Dismissal of teachers from remote classes and schools is out of the question - MES

The Ministry of Education has denied information about the closure of remote classes and schools, including for TOT. The ministry is working to improve the quality of distance education and introduce new forms of learning.

Society • February 12, 02:24 PM • 34173 views

Only 7% of students from occupied territories study in Ukrainian schools online - Lubinets

About 600,000 school-age children live in the temporarily occupied territories, of whom only 44,000 study online in Ukrainian schools. In 2024, more than 11 thousand applicants from TOT entered Ukrainian universities.

Society • February 12, 02:06 PM • 27948 views

The Government has set a single vacation period for preschool employees

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decree on 56 days of annual paid vacation for all pedagogical staff of preschool education institutions. The amendments apply to directors, methodologists and other pedagogical staff.

Society • February 11, 04:42 PM • 35618 views

“Teacher's Thousand” will not affect the minimum wage supplement - MES

The Ministry of Education and Science has clarified that the “teacher's thousand” will not affect the supplement to the minimum salary for teachers. Starting January 1, 2025, teachers will receive an additional UAH 1300 (UAH 1000 after tax).

Society • February 6, 09:05 AM • 26821 views

Science Park of Innovative Technologies to Open in Kyiv Aviation Institute

In 2025, KAI will open a science park for the development of high-tech industries. The park will focus on deep tech, UAVs, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other innovative areas.

Kyiv • January 28, 03:17 PM • 33145 views

Mobilization of students and teachers during the holidays: the Ministry of Education and Science assured that this is not provided for by law

The Minister of Education denies the possibility of mobilizing students and teachers during the holidays, despite a new Cabinet resolution. The government plans to amend the procedure for granting deferrals from the draft.

Society • January 23, 02:53 PM • 30898 views

Government is preparing a new strategy to support Ukrainian families with children: what is it about

Denys Shmyhal held a meeting on expanding support programs for families with children. The ministries will develop a comprehensive strategy that will cover all stages of parenthood - from pregnancy to schooling.

Society • January 23, 02:23 PM • 24085 views
Exclusive

Brovary community prepares to participate in an experiment to improve safety in educational institutions

The Brovary community is preparing all of its 13 lyceums to participate in the all-Ukrainian experiment on safety in educational institutions. Three institutions have already been approved by the Ministry of Education and Science, while the rest are preparing to meet additional security requirements.

Society • January 23, 12:02 PM • 36649 views

Starting January 22, deferments for students and postgraduates will be available in Reserve+ again

The Reserve+ service will resume the function of issuing deferments for undergraduate and graduate students from January 22. The decision was made after numerous requests and successful testing of data exchange with the Ministry of Education.

Society • January 20, 03:47 PM • 31303 views

The Cabinet of Ministers increased the amount of educational subvention to local budgets to over UAH 1 billion

The government reduced funding for three educational programs totaling over UAH 430 million. Instead, the educational subvention to local budgets was increased to UAH 1.02 billion.

Economy • December 30, 12:45 PM • 21495 views

Rector of Kyiv National University: Professor Vasylenko will be dismissed “in the coming days”

The rector of the Kyiv National University announced the upcoming dismissal of Professor Mykyta Vasylenko due to violation of the code of ethics. The Commission recognized his statements about “hungry Ukrainian women” as unethical.

Society • December 26, 03:07 PM • 19212 views

Curses and sending to: Professor Vasylenko's daughter comments on the scandal with her father for the first time

The editor-in-chief of Left Bank commented on the situation with her father's scandalous statements about Ukrainian women. Koshkina said that she was receiving threats and curses, although she had nothing to do with the situation.

Society • December 25, 02:48 AM • 22994 views

Professor Vasylenko made a scandalous statement about peacekeepers and “hungry” Ukrainian women. Ombudsman sees the need to appeal to the SBU

Mykyta Vasylenko, a lecturer at the Kyiv National University, made unethical statements about peacekeepers and Ukrainian women. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the Ministry of Education and Science, the university, and the SBU to investigate the situation.

Society • December 23, 07:19 PM • 20160 views

New law on preschool education: what will change for parents and educators from 2025

Starting January 1, 2025, a new law on preschool education will come into force in Ukraine. The changes provide for the optimization of the work of educators, the emergence of mobile and family kindergartens, as well as the expansion of forms of education.

Society • December 20, 02:46 PM • 17198 views

More than 27,000 foreign students study in Ukraine: how many of them are Russians?

There are 27226 foreign students enrolled in Ukrainian universities, most of them from China - 10735 people. The most popular specialty among foreigners is medicine, and most students study at KNUTD.

Society • December 12, 06:10 PM • 19045 views

Education Ombudsman suggests keeping students in the same class for the second year

Nadiya Leshchyk proposed to allow schools to retain students for the second year of study without parental consent. The proposal applies to cases of low academic performance and long absences.

Society • December 10, 04:29 PM • 17631 views

High School Reforms in Ukraine: What Changes Await Students in 2027

The Ministry of Education and Science has announced the introduction of a modern system of specialized education for high school students starting in 2027. Students will be able to choose subjects for in-depth study and attend additional courses.

Society • December 10, 05:24 AM • 17475 views

The average salary of Ukrainians approached $500 in the third quarter of 2024

In the third quarter of 2024, the average salary of Ukrainians was UAH 20,592. The highest salaries were recorded in the IT and telecommunications sector - UAH 50,752, air transport - UAH 40,443 and the financial sector.

Economy • December 9, 09:36 AM • 16386 views

Education for veterans has 1,200 training programs and there will be even more - Lesnoy

The education for veterans platform offers 1,200 educational programs from institutions all over Ukraine. The minister of Education spoke about the most popular professions and opportunities for training veterans.

Society • December 6, 09:07 AM • 13907 views

The Cabinet of Ministers made personnel decisions on the Ministry of Education and Science and the National Health Service

The government dismissed Yevheniia Smirnova from the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science and Iryna Kondratova from the post of Deputy Head of the NHSU. Zelenskyy also announced the restart of the diplomatic service.

Politics • November 19, 03:01 PM • 14827 views
Exclusive

Inclusive education in Brovary: how the community supports children with sensory impairments

The Brovary community creates an inclusive educational environment for students with visual and hearing impairments. The city provides special textbooks, technologies, and programs in cooperation with the Inclusive Resource Center.

Kyiv region • November 6, 11:47 AM • 132485 views

The most popular professions in vocational schools in Ukraine: where to enter in 2024

The Ministry of Education has released a ranking of the most popular professions in vocational schools. More than 94,000 students chose working specialties, with the top positions being occupied by cooks, car mechanics and electric and gas welders.

Society • November 4, 11:44 AM • 18471 views

Security and access control: a project to strengthen security in schools has been approved

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a pilot project to strengthen security in schools with more than 200 students. The project provides for physical security, lighting, and access control on the territory of educational institutions.

Society • November 1, 01:26 PM • 14499 views

52 schoolchildren have already used the new online bullying complaint system

The Ministry of Education and Science has launched a new bullying reporting feature on the AICOM website. The system allows anonymous or open reporting of bullying cases, automatically informing the school and the police.

Society • October 29, 02:56 PM • 15285 views