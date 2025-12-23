Ukraine recognizes the results of children's education abroad without additional exams - Ministry of Education and Science

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
12:03 PM • 6060 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 6232 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 10527 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 7640 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
08:27 AM • 12126 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 19643 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 35889 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 51878 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 79488 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44605 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
79%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The NBU has issued a new commemorative coin dedicated to diplomats: what is depicted on itPhotoDecember 23, 03:23 AM • 8458 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC NewsDecember 23, 04:02 AM • 30110 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 30925 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 15709 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 7990 views
Publications
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 6070 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 10537 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 79491 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 59190 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 87607 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 4828 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 8058 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 21088 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 23498 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 45908 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Gold
Film

Ukraine recognizes the results of children's education abroad without additional exams - Ministry of Education and Science

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Ukraine has developed Cabinet of Ministers resolutions that allow recognizing the results of Ukrainian children's education abroad without additional exams. Grades from foreign schools are recognized according to "conversion" scales, and the Ukrainian component can be studied remotely or in foreign centers.

Ukraine recognizes the results of children's education abroad without additional exams - Ministry of Education and Science

This year, Ukraine developed Cabinet of Ministers resolutions that allow recognizing the learning outcomes of Ukrainian children abroad without additional exams, tests, or diagnostics. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Nadiia Kuzmychova during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

According to the official, grades received in foreign schools are recognized in the Ukrainian education system. This happens according to the so-called "conversion" scales.

This year, we also developed Cabinet of Ministers resolutions that allowed recognizing children's results abroad without additional exams, tests, or diagnostics. That is, what a child receives results in a German, French, Canadian, or any other school, not on the Ukrainian component, but again: physics, chemistry, biology, foreign literature, and so on - all these results are recognized in our education system, according to the so-called "conversion" scales. That is, where the assessment of the French education system is converted into the corresponding score in the Ukrainian system and does not require additional examination.

- Kuzmychova stated.

In addition, children can study the Ukrainian component abroad in various learning formats that operate according to programs that meet Ukrainian education standards. Learning outcomes obtained in such schools are also recognized in Ukraine.

In addition, children can study the Ukrainian component: either in our schools remotely, and study 6-8 hours a week, depending on the class - this is the Ukrainian language, history of Ukraine, geography, for certain classes law, defense of Ukraine, in the part that can be studied remotely, or, and this is an innovation, they can study the Ukrainian component in a center abroad - this is a Saturday, Sunday school that works there, but teaches according to the programs of the Ukrainian component that meet the standards of Ukrainian education, and the results that this child received, for example, in a Parisian Saturday school, in the Ukrainian component, are also recognized by our education system.

- the official emphasized.

Recall

In 2025, a pilot system for delivering textbooks to educational institutions was launched; now schools will receive books directly from publishers. The new model of direct textbook delivery to educational institutions was tested on 30% of the circulation, which amounts to more than 2 million copies.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEducation
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Canada
Paris
France
Germany
Ukraine