Ukraine recognizes the results of children's education abroad without additional exams - Ministry of Education and Science

This year, Ukraine developed Cabinet of Ministers resolutions that allow recognizing the learning outcomes of Ukrainian children abroad without additional exams, tests, or diagnostics. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Nadiia Kuzmychova during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

According to the official, grades received in foreign schools are recognized in the Ukrainian education system. This happens according to the so-called "conversion" scales.

This year, we also developed Cabinet of Ministers resolutions that allowed recognizing children's results abroad without additional exams, tests, or diagnostics. That is, what a child receives results in a German, French, Canadian, or any other school, not on the Ukrainian component, but again: physics, chemistry, biology, foreign literature, and so on - all these results are recognized in our education system, according to the so-called "conversion" scales. That is, where the assessment of the French education system is converted into the corresponding score in the Ukrainian system and does not require additional examination. - Kuzmychova stated.

In addition, children can study the Ukrainian component abroad in various learning formats that operate according to programs that meet Ukrainian education standards. Learning outcomes obtained in such schools are also recognized in Ukraine.

In addition, children can study the Ukrainian component: either in our schools remotely, and study 6-8 hours a week, depending on the class - this is the Ukrainian language, history of Ukraine, geography, for certain classes law, defense of Ukraine, in the part that can be studied remotely, or, and this is an innovation, they can study the Ukrainian component in a center abroad - this is a Saturday, Sunday school that works there, but teaches according to the programs of the Ukrainian component that meet the standards of Ukrainian education, and the results that this child received, for example, in a Parisian Saturday school, in the Ukrainian component, are also recognized by our education system. - the official emphasized.

Recall

In 2025, a pilot system for delivering textbooks to educational institutions was launched; now schools will receive books directly from publishers. The new model of direct textbook delivery to educational institutions was tested on 30% of the circulation, which amounts to more than 2 million copies.