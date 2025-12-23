Without additional burden: the Ministry of Education and Science spoke about special programs for Ukrainian children abroad and in the temporarily occupied territories

$42.150.10
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 1256 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
08:27 AM • 8544 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 17629 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 34359 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 50675 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 76473 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44126 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 37053 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 30443 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 26117 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
Popular news
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"December 23, 02:14 AM • 27993 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhotoDecember 23, 02:50 AM • 27201 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC NewsDecember 23, 04:02 AM • 27416 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 28147 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - Ukrenergo06:07 AM • 13193 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 76473 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 56741 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 85271 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 106934 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 141822 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 1750 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 5328 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 19983 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 22440 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 44786 views
Without additional burden: the Ministry of Education and Science spoke about special programs for Ukrainian children abroad and in the temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The state has introduced special standard programs for Ukrainian children abroad and in the temporarily occupied territories. This will allow them to study the Ukrainian component and remain in the Ukrainian education system without additional burden.

Without additional burden: the Ministry of Education and Science spoke about special programs for Ukrainian children abroad and in the temporarily occupied territories

The state has introduced special standard programs for Ukrainian children who are abroad or in temporarily occupied territories so that they can remain in the Ukrainian education system without additional burden. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Nadiia Kuzmychova during a briefing, UNN reports.

Kuzmychova emphasizes that children abroad and children in temporarily occupied territories are two separate important categories of students. Special standard curricula have been approved for them.

For them, in fact, separate standard programs have been adopted that allow them to study the Ukrainian studies component, the Ukrainian language, history, and geography in the part of Ukraine. What they do not study abroad and what they have limited access to in the temporarily occupied territories.

- the official said.

Kuzmychova added that the state is creating "the most comfortable conditions for these children to remain in our system and not fall out of it, not feel an additional burden."

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is working on four different models for increasing teachers' salaries, which can be implemented from September 1. These models provide for an increase in workload, no increase in workload, proportional and disproportionate increases for different categories of teachers, with an emphasis on young professionals.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEducation
