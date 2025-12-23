Without additional burden: the Ministry of Education and Science spoke about special programs for Ukrainian children abroad and in the temporarily occupied territories

The state has introduced special standard programs for Ukrainian children who are abroad or in temporarily occupied territories so that they can remain in the Ukrainian education system without additional burden. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Nadiia Kuzmychova during a briefing, UNN reports.

Kuzmychova emphasizes that children abroad and children in temporarily occupied territories are two separate important categories of students. Special standard curricula have been approved for them.

For them, in fact, separate standard programs have been adopted that allow them to study the Ukrainian studies component, the Ukrainian language, history, and geography in the part of Ukraine. What they do not study abroad and what they have limited access to in the temporarily occupied territories. - the official said.

Kuzmychova added that the state is creating "the most comfortable conditions for these children to remain in our system and not fall out of it, not feel an additional burden."

