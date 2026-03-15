Switzerland banned US planes linked to war in Iran from flying over its territory

$44.1650.96
ukenru
12:18 AM • 11381 views
The last person we need help from is Zelenskyy - Trump
March 14, 06:43 PM • 16990 views
EU extends personal sanctions for aggression against Ukraine for another six months
March 14, 06:22 PM • 21530 views
Netanyahu initiated talks with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones - Media
March 14, 04:51 PM • 19114 views
Naftogaz and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed to diplomats from 31 countries the consequences of attacks on "Druzhba"Photo
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 32123 views
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
March 14, 01:14 PM • 34352 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should know
March 14, 07:48 AM • 21912 views
Zelenskyy after massive Russian attack pointed to Europe's need for missile production against ballistic missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 13, 02:21 PM • 61250 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
March 13, 12:53 PM • 88509 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
March 13, 10:42 AM • 49984 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+1°
1m/s
73%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Belgian PM calls on EU to get mandate for negotiations with Putin and conclude an agreementMarch 14, 07:26 PM • 11581 views
Iran issued an evacuation warning from UAE ports and attacked Fujairah with dronesMarch 14, 07:41 PM • 10805 views
No problem: Iranian Foreign Ministry issues statement on the condition of new leader Mojtaba KhameneiMarch 14, 08:13 PM • 10172 views
The capital of the Russian Federation is under a massive attack, authorities report dozens of downed dronesMarch 14, 08:59 PM • 12122 views
Kyiv's Holosiivskyi Avenue flooded with hot water, traffic impededMarch 14, 09:10 PM • 9188 views
Publications
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 32137 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should knowMarch 14, 01:14 PM • 34358 views
Top 10 healthy snack recipesMarch 14, 09:04 AM • 28305 views
Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stopVideoMarch 13, 08:08 PM • 38494 views
Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consultPhotoMarch 13, 04:17 PM • 43038 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Yushchenko Viktor Andriyovych
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 19934 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 27182 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 23460 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhotoMarch 13, 12:24 PM • 37404 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhotoMarch 13, 09:57 AM • 59985 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
S-300 missile system
Nord Stream

Switzerland banned US planes linked to war in Iran from flying over its territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1584 views

Bern rejected US requests for airspace crossing due to its neutrality policy. Further military flights without a clear purpose will also be blocked.

Switzerland banned US planes linked to war in Iran from flying over its territory

Switzerland has closed its airspace to US aircraft directly involved in the war in Iran, citing its tradition of neutrality in armed conflicts. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Federal Government in Bern announced on Saturday that two requests for overflight over Switzerland on Sunday were rejected. Three other flights, including two transport aircraft, were approved.

Further US overflights, which are more than usual, will be rejected if their purpose is not clear or related to the war

- the statement says.

The Swiss government added that the Neutrality Act prohibits parties to a conflict from overflights that serve a military purpose.

Recall

Switzerland temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran due to the war in the Middle East and increasing security risks for its diplomats.

Switzerland freezes assets of Nicolas Maduro and his entourage06.01.26, 00:32 • 12691 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Switzerland
Tehran
United States
Iran