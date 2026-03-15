Switzerland banned US planes linked to war in Iran from flying over its territory
Kyiv • UNN
Bern rejected US requests for airspace crossing due to its neutrality policy. Further military flights without a clear purpose will also be blocked.
Switzerland has closed its airspace to US aircraft directly involved in the war in Iran, citing its tradition of neutrality in armed conflicts. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that the Federal Government in Bern announced on Saturday that two requests for overflight over Switzerland on Sunday were rejected. Three other flights, including two transport aircraft, were approved.
Further US overflights, which are more than usual, will be rejected if their purpose is not clear or related to the war
The Swiss government added that the Neutrality Act prohibits parties to a conflict from overflights that serve a military purpose.
Recall
Switzerland temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran due to the war in the Middle East and increasing security risks for its diplomats.
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