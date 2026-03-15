Switzerland banned US planes linked to war in Iran from flying over its territory

Switzerland has closed its airspace to US aircraft directly involved in the war in Iran, citing its tradition of neutrality in armed conflicts. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Federal Government in Bern announced on Saturday that two requests for overflight over Switzerland on Sunday were rejected. Three other flights, including two transport aircraft, were approved.

Further US overflights, which are more than usual, will be rejected if their purpose is not clear or related to the war - the statement says.

The Swiss government added that the Neutrality Act prohibits parties to a conflict from overflights that serve a military purpose.

Recall

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