Switzerland freezes assets of Nicolas Maduro and his entourage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The Swiss government has frozen the assets of Nicolas Maduro and 37 of his associates for four years to prevent the withdrawal of illegally obtained funds. The sanctions do not apply to current members of the Venezuelan government, and Switzerland is ready to return illegal funds to the people.

The Swiss government has decided to immediately freeze all assets in the country belonging to Nicolas Maduro and his close associates. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

By order of the Swiss Federal Council, 37 individuals were subject to restrictions. The freezing of funds will be in effect for four years and is aimed at preventing the withdrawal of potentially illegally obtained assets from the country amid the unstable situation in Venezuela. These measures complement the sanctions package introduced by Bern back in 2018.

New York court sets date for next Maduro case hearing05.01.26, 19:57 • 2700 views

At the same time, the government clarified that the sanctions do not apply to current members of the Venezuelan government. Switzerland also expressed its readiness to return any funds deemed illegal to the people of Venezuela in the future.

Bern's diplomatic position

Official Bern called the current situation in Venezuela "unstable" and called on all parties to exercise restraint and de-escalation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered its mediation services for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The Federal Council wants to ensure that any illegally acquired assets cannot be withdrawn from Switzerland in the current situation

- the government's official statement says. 

Maduro's Capture: How the US is Strengthening its Influence in Venezuela and What Moscow Thinks - Reuters05.01.26, 20:58 • 3200 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Nicolas Maduro
Reuters
Venezuela
Switzerland