Ihor Terekhov

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8758 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 16300 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 56962 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 200441 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115590 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 379328 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302793 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212615 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243617 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254793 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121120 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50807 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64775 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36497 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120075 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120408 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 200441 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 379328 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248748 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302793 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10801 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36747 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65020 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121359 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Ihor Terekhov

News by theme

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the drone attack increased overnight

As a result of the night drone attack by Russians on Kharkiv, the number of dead has increased to four, and the number of wounded has increased to 35. In total, there were seven hits, mostly in the Novobavarskyi district.

War • April 4, 04:18 AM • 4246 views

Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: rescuers unblocked fragments of the third body

In Kharkiv, the number of dead as a result of the Russian drone attack has increased to three, 32 people were injured. In total, there were seven hits in the city, mainly in the Novobavarskyi district.

War • April 3, 11:09 PM • 4426 views

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims of the drone attack has increased, people are under the rubble

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, two people died, three may be under the rubble. The roof of a multi-storey building with an area of 500 sq. m, cars and apartments caught fire.

War • April 3, 09:37 PM • 6098 views

Drone strike on Kharkiv: at least 12 people injured as a result of hitting a multi-story building

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv on April 3, 12 people are known to have been injured. An enemy drone hit an apartment building in the Novobavarskyi district.

War • April 3, 08:23 PM • 5036 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

Russian drones attacked Kharkiv, causing a significant fire after hitting a two-story building. There is preliminary information about casualties.

War • April 3, 07:24 PM • 13430 views

Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of injured rises to 4

In the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit a residential building. Currently, there are reports of four casualties, including a child.

War • April 2, 02:01 PM • 21595 views

Drone attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded has increased to eight

On the night of April 2, Kharkiv was attacked by drones. According to updated information, 15 strikes were carried out on the city, injuring eight people, including children.

War • April 1, 11:29 PM • 90984 views

12 explosions rang out in Kharkiv: there are victims, including a child

On the night of April 2, Kharkiv was attacked by drones in the Kholodnohirskyi district. According to preliminary data, two civilians, including a child, were injured.

War • April 1, 10:16 PM • 10118 views

Night Russian shelling of Kharkiv: six hits in the Kyiv district

On the night of March 31, Kharkiv was subjected to six attacks by Russian drones, which led to a large-scale fire and damage to a children's institution in the Kyiv district.

War • March 31, 04:23 AM • 149193 views

Kharkov attacked by UAVs for the second time overnight: there are hits, a fire broke out

Explosions occurred in Kharkiv on the night of March 31. A hit was recorded in the Kyivskyi district of the city, where a fire broke out. All services are working to eliminate the consequences.

War • March 31, 02:37 AM • 11813 views

Russia attacked Kharkiv: there are hits

On the night of March 31, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv. The hit was recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district, windows of nearby buildings were damaged.

War • March 30, 11:57 PM • 10623 views

Enemy shelling of Kharkiv: number of victims increased to 35

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv on March 30, the number of injured increased to 35, including 5 children. Residential buildings, a hospital and infrastructure were damaged, and there are dead.

Society • March 30, 09:49 AM • 171817 views

Head of the National Police Vyhivskyi declared more than UAH 1.4 million in income

Ivan Vyhivskyi declared UAH 1,465,392 in income for 2024, his salary amounted to UAH 1,455,920. The couple owns land, a rented house and significant funds in their accounts.

Economy • March 30, 06:08 AM • 37401 views

Enemy strike on Kharkiv: one dead and 10 injured, including children

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with strike UAVs, resulting in one dead and 10 injured, including 16-year-old teenagers. A shopping center, residential buildings, and a medical facility were damaged.

War • March 29, 08:08 PM • 28223 views

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy "shaheds"

Kharkiv is under attack by enemy "shaheds", as reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov. Residents are urged to remain in shelters.

War • March 29, 06:53 PM • 35073 views

More than 14 million UAH of income: what the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi declared

Andriy Sadovyi declared UAH 869,000 of salary for 2024, his wife Kateryna Kit-Sadova - more than UAH 13 million. The wife owns securities and corporate rights.

Economy • March 29, 07:19 AM • 99098 views

The number of injured in Kharkiv has increased to eight as a result of the Russian attack - mayor

Residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the massive attack on Kharkiv. The Prime Minister reacted to the massive attack on Kharkiv and added that Russia continues its terror against Ukraine.

War • March 26, 08:33 PM • 14585 views

Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov received over 2 million UAH in salary in a year

Ihor Terekhov declared 2,001,327 UAH of salary for the year, which is almost 285,000 UAH more than last year. He also declared cash, bank savings and two apartments.

Politics • March 26, 02:12 PM • 22892 views

Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: critical infrastructure damaged, 8 injured

As a result of the Iskander strike on Kharkiv, 8 people were injured and a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. More than 30 private houses were damaged, 5 cars caught fire, and 10 garages were burned.

War • March 7, 07:12 AM • 21629 views

Shelling of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv: there are 4 injured and a fire at the impact site

In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, a hit was recorded as a result of an enemy strike. Law enforcement and rescuers are working at the scene, and the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Society • March 7, 05:01 AM • 26088 views

An explosion thundered in Kharkiv: the city is once again under attack by the aggressor

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, as reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov. A massive attack on Ukraine is ongoing, with the takeoff of MiG-31K and numerous missiles in the airspace.

Society • March 7, 04:37 AM • 71516 views

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a residential building: two injured

In Kharkiv, a drone struck a high-rise building, damaging the technical floor, roof, and elevator shaft. The explosion shattered windows, damaged cars, and two people experienced severe stress.

Society • March 6, 04:01 AM • 21508 views

In Kharkiv, a "Shahed" attacked a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district

An enemy drone "Shahed" hit a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. An explosion has been recorded in the city, and details of the incident are being clarified.

Society • March 6, 02:14 AM • 23559 views

Russians attacked Kharkiv: a civilian enterprise was hit by a drone strike

In the Nemishliansky district of Kharkiv, an enemy UAV attacked a civilian enterprise. The building and two trolleybuses were damaged, but there are no casualties.

War • March 4, 09:45 PM • 14875 views

Invaders damaged over 160 buildings in Kharkiv in February

In February, the occupiers damaged 163 buildings in Kharkiv, including windows, roofs and balconies. Utilities have already restored more than 80% of the damaged buildings, and the rest are planned to be repaired in the near future.

Society • March 2, 12:00 PM • 33476 views

Fires, destruction, many injured: Kharkiv clarifies the consequences of a massive attack - photos

Russia attacked Kharkiv with 9 Shahed drones, hitting three districts of the city. Seven people were injured, a medical facility, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

War • March 1, 02:10 AM • 41958 views

Kharkiv was attacked by Russia: preliminary, a Russian “Molniya” drone was shot down

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a UAV. According to preliminary data, air defense forces destroyed an enemy Molniya drone over the city, and information about the wreckage is being checked.

War • February 17, 12:23 PM • 30746 views

Large-scale fire in Kharkiv after an enemy arrival

A fire broke out in the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv as a result of a Russian drone attack on an area of 1,500 square meters. The fire engulfed a two-story building of a civilian enterprise, damaging neighboring buildings and cars.

War • January 28, 02:50 AM • 108927 views

Russians attacked two districts of Kharkiv with drones: the mayor warned of possible problems with electricity and water

Occupants launched UAV strikes on Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv. Damage, casualties, and problems with electricity and water supply in some areas of the city were reported.

War • January 25, 12:08 PM • 30844 views

Massive drone attack on Kharkiv: there has already been one “arrival”

A massive attack of enemy drones was recorded in Kharkiv, one of them hit the Osnovyansky district of the city. Mayor Igor Terekhov urged residents to be careful because of the large number of attack drones in the sky.

War • January 24, 03:53 PM • 42713 views