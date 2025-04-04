As a result of the night drone attack by Russians on Kharkiv, the number of dead has increased to four, and the number of wounded has increased to 35. In total, there were seven hits, mostly in the Novobavarskyi district.
Russian drones attacked Kharkiv, causing a significant fire after hitting a two-story building. There is preliminary information about casualties.
In the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit a residential building. Currently, there are reports of four casualties, including a child.
On the night of April 2, Kharkiv was attacked by drones. According to updated information, 15 strikes were carried out on the city, injuring eight people, including children.
On the night of March 31, Kharkiv was subjected to six attacks by Russian drones, which led to a large-scale fire and damage to a children's institution in the Kyiv district.
Explosions occurred in Kharkiv on the night of March 31. A hit was recorded in the Kyivskyi district of the city, where a fire broke out. All services are working to eliminate the consequences.
On the night of March 31, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv. The hit was recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district, windows of nearby buildings were damaged.
As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv on March 30, the number of injured increased to 35, including 5 children. Residential buildings, a hospital and infrastructure were damaged, and there are dead.
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with strike UAVs, resulting in one dead and 10 injured, including 16-year-old teenagers. A shopping center, residential buildings, and a medical facility were damaged.
Kharkiv is under attack by enemy "shaheds", as reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov. Residents are urged to remain in shelters.
Residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the massive attack on Kharkiv. The Prime Minister reacted to the massive attack on Kharkiv and added that Russia continues its terror against Ukraine.
As a result of the Iskander strike on Kharkiv, 8 people were injured and a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. More than 30 private houses were damaged, 5 cars caught fire, and 10 garages were burned.
In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, a hit was recorded as a result of an enemy strike. Law enforcement and rescuers are working at the scene, and the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.
An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, as reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov. A massive attack on Ukraine is ongoing, with the takeoff of MiG-31K and numerous missiles in the airspace.
In Kharkiv, a drone struck a high-rise building, damaging the technical floor, roof, and elevator shaft. The explosion shattered windows, damaged cars, and two people experienced severe stress.
An enemy drone "Shahed" hit a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. An explosion has been recorded in the city, and details of the incident are being clarified.
In the Nemishliansky district of Kharkiv, an enemy UAV attacked a civilian enterprise. The building and two trolleybuses were damaged, but there are no casualties.
In February, the occupiers damaged 163 buildings in Kharkiv, including windows, roofs and balconies. Utilities have already restored more than 80% of the damaged buildings, and the rest are planned to be repaired in the near future.
Russia attacked Kharkiv with 9 Shahed drones, hitting three districts of the city. Seven people were injured, a medical facility, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a UAV. According to preliminary data, air defense forces destroyed an enemy Molniya drone over the city, and information about the wreckage is being checked.
A fire broke out in the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv as a result of a Russian drone attack on an area of 1,500 square meters. The fire engulfed a two-story building of a civilian enterprise, damaging neighboring buildings and cars.
Occupants launched UAV strikes on Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv. Damage, casualties, and problems with electricity and water supply in some areas of the city were reported.
A massive attack of enemy drones was recorded in Kharkiv, one of them hit the Osnovyansky district of the city. Mayor Igor Terekhov urged residents to be careful because of the large number of attack drones in the sky.