Russian KABs damaged at least 15 private homes in Kharkiv: there are casualties
In the Industrial district of Kharkiv, Russian KABs hit a residential area, damaging at least 15 private homes. A fire is ongoing at the site of the shelling. An attack on the Nemyshlianskyi district of the city has also been confirmed. According to the mayor, nine people were injured in the city.
Russian troops attacked several districts of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. There were hits in the residential sector. At least 15 private houses were damaged. A fire is ongoing at the shelling site, and there are casualties. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.
Details
On Tuesday, October 21, at 00:46, Ihor Terekhov reported a hit in the private sector of the Industrial District. A fire broke out at the site of the enemy strike, and there are casualties.
As of now, four people are known to have been injured - all with an acute stress reaction
"Enemy KABs damaged at least 15 private houses in the Industrial District. The inspection of the hit site is ongoing," the mayor added.
According to the official, a strike on the Nemyshlianskyi district of the city was also confirmed.
Already nine injured
Recall
On the night of October 21, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, causing a series of explosions.