Russian KABs damaged at least 15 private homes in Kharkiv: there are casualties

Russian troops attacked several districts of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. There were hits in the residential sector. At least 15 private houses were damaged. A fire is ongoing at the shelling site, and there are casualties. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, October 21, at 00:46, Ihor Terekhov reported a hit in the private sector of the Industrial District. A fire broke out at the site of the enemy strike, and there are casualties.

As of now, four people are known to have been injured - all with an acute stress reaction - Terekhov's post reads.

"Enemy KABs damaged at least 15 private houses in the Industrial District. The inspection of the hit site is ongoing," the mayor added.

According to the official, a strike on the Nemyshlianskyi district of the city was also confirmed.

Already nine injured - Terekhov wrote at 01:06.

Recall

On the night of October 21, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, causing a series of explosions.