IRGC declared security a "red line" and vowed to suppress protests in Iran

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 10, 11:45 AM • 14470 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 28214 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 27360 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 25213 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 24686 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 31070 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 54208 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 38864 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 38232 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 30943 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
1.6m/s
80%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Machado: the Committee reactedJanuary 10, 02:17 PM • 11722 views
Two children injured in Kyiv region due to gas boiler explosion - State Emergency ServicePhotoJanuary 10, 02:39 PM • 3744 views
Explosions heard in Kharkiv, infrastructure hitJanuary 10, 02:52 PM • 4170 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 8656 views
Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratings09:59 PM • 6712 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 83284 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 109871 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 81275 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 102347 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 109752 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Elon Musk
Keir Starmer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Venezuela
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 8674 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 13245 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 69526 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 71049 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 91729 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Truth Social

IRGC declared security a "red line" and vowed to suppress protests in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The IRGC called national security a "red line" and promised a harsh response to mass protests. The authorities imposed a digital blockade, but activists spread videos of new actions.

IRGC declared security a "red line" and vowed to suppress protests in Iran

On Saturday, January 10, the command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued an official statement, calling national security a "red line" and promising a harsh response to mass protests. Representatives of the elite unit accused "terrorists" and external forces of the unrest, assuring that the country's governance system is under reliable protection. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

To suppress the protests, the authorities imposed an almost complete digital blockade. According to NetBlocks, on Saturday, internet and mobile communication access disappeared across the country. Human rights activists from Amnesty International warn that the network shutdown is an attempt to hide the true scale of violence by security forces.

Donald Trump supported protests in Iran and stated the US is ready to help10.01.26, 22:43 • 2062 views

Despite communication restrictions, activists managed to spread videos of new night protests in Tehran, Tabriz, Rasht, Shiraz, and Kerman. Demonstrators chant slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. According to human rights organizations, at least 51 people, including children, have died in clashes over the past 13 days. The Iranian side, in turn, claims that "terrorists" killed several security forces and IRGC guards. 

White House considers options for airstrikes on Iran in case of shooting of protesters - WSJ10.01.26, 23:25 • 1864 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Reuters
Tehran
Iran