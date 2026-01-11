IRGC declared security a "red line" and vowed to suppress protests in Iran

On Saturday, January 10, the command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued an official statement, calling national security a "red line" and promising a harsh response to mass protests. Representatives of the elite unit accused "terrorists" and external forces of the unrest, assuring that the country's governance system is under reliable protection. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

To suppress the protests, the authorities imposed an almost complete digital blockade. According to NetBlocks, on Saturday, internet and mobile communication access disappeared across the country. Human rights activists from Amnesty International warn that the network shutdown is an attempt to hide the true scale of violence by security forces.

Despite communication restrictions, activists managed to spread videos of new night protests in Tehran, Tabriz, Rasht, Shiraz, and Kerman. Demonstrators chant slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. According to human rights organizations, at least 51 people, including children, have died in clashes over the past 13 days. The Iranian side, in turn, claims that "terrorists" killed several security forces and IRGC guards.

