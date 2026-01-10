White House considers options for airstrikes on Iran in case of shooting of protesters - WSJ

The Donald Trump administration has held preliminary discussions regarding possible airstrikes on military targets in Iran. According to US officials, this step is being considered in response to the alleged escalation of violence by the Iranian regime against participants in mass protests. This is reported by WSJ, writes UNN.

Details

President Trump has already publicly warned Tehran several times against "bloody repression," emphasizing Washington's readiness for forceful intervention.

On Saturday, January 10, Donald Trump once again addressed the Iranian people through his social network Truth Social. "Iran may be looking at FREEDOM like never before. The USA is ready to help!!!" the American leader wrote.

According to administration sources, among the options discussed is a large-scale airstrike on key Iranian military targets. At the same time, officials note that these conversations are currently part of "routine planning" and there are no signs of an imminent attack yet - no movement of military equipment or personnel has been recorded in preparation for a strike.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed support for the "brave people of Iran," while official Tehran called the White House's statements interference in internal affairs and warned of "devastating consequences" for the region in the event of US aggression.

