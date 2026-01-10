$42.990.00
January 10, 11:45 AM • 12690 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 23544 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 24536 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 22708 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 22890 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 30180 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 53117 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 38539 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 37869 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 30730 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
White House considers options for airstrikes on Iran in case of shooting of protesters - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The Trump administration is discussing possible airstrikes on Iranian military facilities. This is in response to the likely escalation of violence against protesters.

White House considers options for airstrikes on Iran in case of shooting of protesters - WSJ

The Donald Trump administration has held preliminary discussions regarding possible airstrikes on military targets in Iran. According to US officials, this step is being considered in response to the alleged escalation of violence by the Iranian regime against participants in mass protests. This is reported by WSJ, writes UNN.

Details

President Trump has already publicly warned Tehran several times against "bloody repression," emphasizing Washington's readiness for forceful intervention.

On Saturday, January 10, Donald Trump once again addressed the Iranian people through his social network Truth Social. "Iran may be looking at FREEDOM like never before. The USA is ready to help!!!" the American leader wrote.

Donald Trump supported protests in Iran and stated the US is ready to help

According to administration sources, among the options discussed is a large-scale airstrike on key Iranian military targets. At the same time, officials note that these conversations are currently part of "routine planning" and there are no signs of an imminent attack yet - no movement of military equipment or personnel has been recorded in preparation for a strike.

Protests in Iran: 100 people arrested in Tehran province

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed support for the "brave people of Iran," while official Tehran called the White House's statements interference in internal affairs and warned of "devastating consequences" for the region in the event of US aggression. 

Rubio expresses US support for "brave people of Iran" amid protests

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
Marco Rubio
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran