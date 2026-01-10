Rubio expresses US support for "brave people of Iran" amid protests

The United States supports the people of Iran amid anti-government protests in the country caused by difficult economic conditions. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

The United States supports the brave people of Iran - emphasized Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State.

Recall

US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran if security forces responded with force. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Trump to "focus on his own country" and accused the US of inciting protests.

