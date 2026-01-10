$42.990.00
08:55 AM • 3272 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 5804 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 5680 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 11668 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 20352 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 39964 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 35225 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 34751 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 28655 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 22608 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
Rubio expresses US support for "brave people of Iran" amid protests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed support for the people of Iran amid protests caused by economic conditions. President Trump previously threatened Iran with an attack in case of a forceful response.

Rubio expresses US support for "brave people of Iran" amid protests

The United States supports the people of Iran amid anti-government protests in the country caused by difficult economic conditions. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

The United States supports the brave people of Iran 

- emphasized Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State.

Recall

US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran if security forces responded with force. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Trump to "focus on his own country" and accused the US of inciting protests.

Protests in Iran: 13 days of confrontation, at least 51 victims, including children10.01.26, 07:44 • 2644 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
Marco Rubio
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
United States
Iran