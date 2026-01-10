Protests in Iran: 13 days of confrontation, at least 51 victims, including children

Mass anti-government protests in Iran, caused by the economic crisis and dissatisfaction with the theocratic regime, have not subsided for the thirteenth day. According to the human rights organization Iran Human Rights, at least 51 people have died as a result of the brutal suppression of demonstrations. Nine minors have been identified among the victims, writes UNN.

Security forces are using live ammunition against protesters, which has led to a sharp increase in the number of deaths compared to previous days. To hide the scale of the repression, the Iranian authorities have imposed a nationwide internet "blackout" that has lasted for more than 24 hours. Despite communication restrictions, thousands of people took part in night protests in Mashhad - the hometown of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian authorities cut off internet and mobile communications

The slogans of the demonstrators have shifted from economic demands to calls to overthrow the Islamist system of government that has been in place since 1979. According to analysts, US and Israeli intelligence agencies are reviewing their assessments of the stability of the Iranian authorities: if protests were previously considered local, they are now recognized as a real threat to the survival of the current regime.

