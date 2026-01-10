Protests in Iran: 13 days of confrontation, at least 51 victims, including children

$42.990.27
January 9, 08:32 PM • 10524 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 21120 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 25506 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 25809 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 22000 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 20087 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 14615 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13489 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9794 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13384 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Popular news
Trump met with oil executives after the seizure of the fifth sanctioned tankerJanuary 9, 08:57 PM • 6374 views
Did not mention Russia and called the war a "crisis": Qatar reacted to the strike on its embassy in KyivJanuary 9, 08:58 PM • 10194 views
Trump made a series of controversial statements about Putin, Greenland, NATO, and the Nobel Peace PrizeVideoJanuary 9, 09:32 PM • 4932 views
American tourist dies in shark attack in US Virgin IslandsJanuary 9, 09:47 PM • 4630 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in UkraineJanuary 9, 11:09 PM • 2830 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 62996 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 90867 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 64148 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 86179 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 107421 views
Protests in Iran: 13 days of confrontation, at least 51 victims, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Mass anti-government protests, caused by the economic crisis, have been ongoing in Iran for the thirteenth day. At least 51 people have died, including nine minors.

Protests in Iran: 13 days of confrontation, at least 51 victims, including children

Mass anti-government protests in Iran, caused by the economic crisis and dissatisfaction with the theocratic regime, have not subsided for the thirteenth day. According to the human rights organization Iran Human Rights, at least 51 people have died as a result of the brutal suppression of demonstrations. Nine minors have been identified among the victims, writes UNN.

Details

Security forces are using live ammunition against protesters, which has led to a sharp increase in the number of deaths compared to previous days. To hide the scale of the repression, the Iranian authorities have imposed a nationwide internet "blackout" that has lasted for more than 24 hours. Despite communication restrictions, thousands of people took part in night protests in Mashhad - the hometown of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian authorities cut off internet and mobile communications08.01.26, 22:50 • 6154 views

The slogans of the demonstrators have shifted from economic demands to calls to overthrow the Islamist system of government that has been in place since 1979. According to analysts, US and Israeli intelligence agencies are reviewing their assessments of the stability of the Iranian authorities: if protests were previously considered local, they are now recognized as a real threat to the survival of the current regime. 

Iranian protests and strikes intensify amid Khamenei's promises that the state "will not back down"09.01.26, 16:01 • 3246 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Blackout
Ali Khamenei
Israel
United States
Iran