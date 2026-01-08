Iranian authorities cut off internet and mobile communications

$42.720.15
05:08 PM • 14034 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 17860 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 21930 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 28164 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 19731 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 15429 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 12966 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17752 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13840 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 52114 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Publications
Exclusives
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideoJanuary 8, 12:02 PM • 22257 views
The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutorsJanuary 8, 01:29 PM • 13025 views
Emergency on ISS: NASA may return crew to Earth earlyJanuary 8, 01:50 PM • 11637 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 15487 views
"Made for you." Biletsky's Third Army Corps launched a new recruiting campaign03:47 PM • 9406 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhoto06:39 PM • 6278 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections05:08 PM • 14034 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 15506 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 71002 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 37245 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 40494 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 64393 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 83483 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 124866 views
Iranian authorities cut off internet and mobile communications

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Iran has cut off internet and mobile communications in the country due to mass protests that began in early January 2026. Users cannot connect to social networks, which complicates organization and information exchange.

Iranian authorities cut off internet and mobile communications

The Iranian authorities have cut off Internet and mobile communications in the country amid mass protests. This was reported by IranWire, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, amid nationwide protests and strikes, residents of many cities reported widespread disruptions in both fixed and mobile internet, especially in Tehran and several cities in the western provinces.

It is noted that users cannot connect to social networks or online communication tools, which complicates organization and information sharing.

The disruptions come as protests, which began in early January 2026, continue to spread, fueled by deepening economic hardship, runaway inflation, and growing political anger. Demonstrations are quickly spreading beyond Tehran to cities in several provinces, where crowds are chanting slogans against state leaders and calling for broader change.

Recall

In Iran, fierce clashes continue between anti-government protesters and security forces. The unrest, caused by the economic crisis, has engulfed 111 cities and towns, leading to the deaths of at least 34 protesters and four security personnel.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
Tehran
Iran