Iranian authorities cut off internet and mobile communications

The Iranian authorities have cut off Internet and mobile communications in the country amid mass protests. This was reported by IranWire, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, amid nationwide protests and strikes, residents of many cities reported widespread disruptions in both fixed and mobile internet, especially in Tehran and several cities in the western provinces.

It is noted that users cannot connect to social networks or online communication tools, which complicates organization and information sharing.

The disruptions come as protests, which began in early January 2026, continue to spread, fueled by deepening economic hardship, runaway inflation, and growing political anger. Demonstrations are quickly spreading beyond Tehran to cities in several provinces, where crowds are chanting slogans against state leaders and calling for broader change.

Recall

In Iran, fierce clashes continue between anti-government protesters and security forces. The unrest, caused by the economic crisis, has engulfed 111 cities and towns, leading to the deaths of at least 34 protesters and four security personnel.