Donald Trump supported protests in Iran and stated the US is ready to help

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Donald Trump expressed support for protesters in Iran who are demanding freedom. The US is ready to provide assistance, warning Tehran against violence.

Donald Trump supported protests in Iran and stated the US is ready to help

US President Donald Trump has publicly expressed support for participants in mass protests in Iran, which have been ongoing for thirteen days. On Saturday, January 10, he published a post on his Truth Social network regarding the situation in the Islamic Republic, writes UNN.

Details

Iran seeks FREEDOM, perhaps as never before. The USA is ready to help!!!

- stated the American leader.

Warning to Iranian authorities

This statement came amid reports from human rights groups about the mass deaths of demonstrators as a result of actions by security forces. Trump had previously warned official Tehran against using violence against peaceful protesters.

Iranian medics report overcrowded hospitals amid ongoing protests - BBC

The US State Department emphasized that the administration is closely monitoring every step of the Iranian security forces, and the president's words are a signal of a possible change in Washington's strategy regarding support for opposition movements in Iran.

Context of events

The protests in the country began due to a sharp drop in living standards and rising prices, but quickly escalated into political actions against the current clerical system. Currently, more than fifty people are known to have died, including children. The Iranian authorities have already accused the US and Israel of inciting internal unrest, calling the White House's statements interference in the sovereign affairs of the state.

Protests in Iran: 100 people arrested in Tehran province

Stepan Haftko

Politics
