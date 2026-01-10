Iranian medics report overcrowded hospitals amid ongoing protests - BBC

As protests continue in Iran and Iranian authorities have issued coordinated warnings to protesters, a doctor and a paramedic from two hospitals told the BBC that their facilities are overwhelmed with casualties, UNN reports.

Details

One doctor said an ophthalmology hospital in Tehran had gone into crisis mode, and the BBC also received a message from a paramedic at another hospital saying they did not have enough surgeons to cope with the influx of patients.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said Iran was in "big trouble" and warned: "Don't start shooting, because we'll start shooting too."

In a letter to the UN Security Council, Iran accused the US of turning the protests into what it called "violent subversive acts and widespread vandalism."

Meanwhile, international leaders have called for the protection of the right to peaceful protest.

Leaders of France, Britain, and Germany "strongly condemn" the killing of protesters in Iran

Anti-government protests, which continued on Friday, took place in dozens of cities, with two human rights organizations reporting that at least 50 protesters had been killed.

The BBC and most other international news organizations are banned from covering events inside Iran, and since Thursday evening, there has been an almost complete internet blackout in the country, making it difficult to obtain and verify information.