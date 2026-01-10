Leaders of France, Britain, and Germany "strongly condemn" the killing of protesters in Iran

As the US increases pressure on the Iranian government, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also issued a joint statement with the leaders of Germany and France last night, strongly condemning the killing of protesters in Iran, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

The statement says that the three countries "strongly condemn" the killing of protesters in Iran and are "deeply concerned" by reports of violence by Iranian security forces.

The statement adds: "We call on the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint, refrain from violence and uphold the fundamental rights of Iranian citizens."

The UK, France and Germany form the E3, an informal group that originally emerged from negotiations on Iran's nuclear program in the early 2000s.

It remains an important tool for expressing European interests in Middle Eastern affairs.

For the thirteenth day, mass anti-government protests continue in Iran, caused by the economic crisis and dissatisfaction with the theocratic regime. According to the human rights organization Iran Human Rights, at least 51 people have died as a result of the brutal suppression of demonstrations. Nine minors have been identified among the victims.