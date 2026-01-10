$42.990.00
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 6758 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 6400 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 11993 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 20797 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 40563 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 35411 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 34913 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 28756 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 22655 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
Leaders of France, Britain, and Germany "strongly condemn" the killing of protesters in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

The British Prime Minister, and the leaders of Germany and France condemned the killing of protesters in Iran. They called on the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint and respect citizens' rights.

Leaders of France, Britain, and Germany "strongly condemn" the killing of protesters in Iran

As the US increases pressure on the Iranian government, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also issued a joint statement with the leaders of Germany and France last night, strongly condemning the killing of protesters in Iran, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The statement says that the three countries "strongly condemn" the killing of protesters in Iran and are "deeply concerned" by reports of violence by Iranian security forces.

The statement adds: "We call on the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint, refrain from violence and uphold the fundamental rights of Iranian citizens."

The UK, France and Germany form the E3, an informal group that originally emerged from negotiations on Iran's nuclear program in the early 2000s.

It remains an important tool for expressing European interests in Middle Eastern affairs.

Recall

For the thirteenth day, mass anti-government protests continue in Iran, caused by the economic crisis and dissatisfaction with the theocratic regime. According to the human rights organization Iran Human Rights, at least 51 people have died as a result of the brutal suppression of demonstrations. Nine minors have been identified among the victims.

