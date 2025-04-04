United Nations Security Council

The Irish government is preparing to lift restrictions on the deployment of troops abroad. The country also plans to purchase fighter jets to strengthen airspace protection.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi commented on Peskov's statement about unwillingness to discuss the status of the occupied territories. He reminded of the illegitimacy of Russia's claims and pointed out that Russia itself violates its own constitution.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained why the US did not support the UN resolution condemning Russian aggression. According to him, the document contradicts the US efforts to negotiate peace between Ukraine and Russia.
The US and Europe are fighting at the UN and G7 over the wording on the war in Ukraine.
Minister Sibiga stated that China is interested in a fair end to the war because of the importance of the European market. During the meeting with Wang Yi, they discussed trade cooperation and China's role in restoring navigation in the Black Sea.
The President of Ukraine discussed military support and cooperation with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Albania, Britain and Greece. Key topics included the delivery of F-16s, security guarantees and joint European initiatives.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told the UN Security Council that he supports the peace talks on Ukraine. Beijing will continue to follow the four principles previously announced by Xi Jinping.
Russian troops massively deployed attack aircraft from the Berdiansk-Mariupol agglomeration in the direction of Volnovakha. High activity of Russian aviation and strikes from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk are recorded.
Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Nebenzya, declares Ukraine's “irretrievable loss” of the occupied territories and demands the transfer of additional regions. Russia also insists on Ukraine's neutral status without the right to join military alliances.
PACE adopted a resolution on reforming the UN Security Council with 109 votes. The document envisages expanding the membership, revising the veto and strengthening the role of the UN General Assembly.
The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has presented a list of 23 candidates for key positions in his future administration. The nominees include Marco Rubio for Secretary of State and Robert Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health.
According to OHCHR, between February 2022 and December 2024, 1,246 civilians, including 669 children, were killed. In 2024, more than 580 educational and medical facilities were also damaged.
Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said that Ukraine will not accept “peace at any price. ” According to him, only “peace through strength” and the implementation of the “Peace Formula” will be able to stop the aggressor.
The US president welcomes the ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas. Biden said the deal was the result of pressure on Hamas and U.S. diplomacy.
North Korea has launched several short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. This is the second such incident in a week, following the visit of US officials to South Korea.
The UN Security Council will hold a meeting in the "Arria" format. The meeting was initiated by Ukraine, which seeks to protect the rights of prisoners of war and secure their release.
The US President and Israeli Prime Minister held talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. Biden emphasized the changed regional circumstances after the fall of the Assad regime and the weakening of Iran's influence.
The Lebanese parliament elected army commander Joseph Aoun as president after a 2-year vacuum. The new leader promised to ensure a state monopoly on weapons and develop a strategy to deter Israel.
In 2024, thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 449 illegally deported Ukrainian children were returned. International partners from Brussels to Mexico City are helping Ukraine return children from the occupied territories.
UNIFIL condemns Israel's continued destruction of residential areas and infrastructure in southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire. This violates UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.
The US ambassador to the UN has accused China of supplying military components to Russia for the war with Ukraine. China supplies materials for bombs, parts for weapons factories and technology for drones.
According to the UN, more than 12,340 civilians have been killed and 27,836 injured since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. In November, 42% of the casualties were caused by Russian long-range weapons.
Experts found the remains of four North Korean missiles manufactured in 2024 in Ukraine. This is the first evidence of the rapid production and transfer of ballistic missiles from the DPRK to Russia.
Britain, France, and Germany accused Iran of building up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to unprecedented levels. The IAEA confirms that Iran is the only country that possesses uranium with a purity of 60%.
The foreign ministers of 10 countries and the EU condemned military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, including the deployment of North Korean troops. The countries called on Pyongyang to stop helping Moscow and withdraw its troops.
On December 16, at 22:00 Kyiv time, the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the humanitarian consequences of Russian aggression. The meeting was convened due to the massive shelling of civilians and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.
The UN General Assembly adopts a resolution on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages by 158 votes to 9. The United States had previously vetoed a similar resolution in the Security Council.
Russia has initiated an urgent closed meeting of the UN Security Council due to the fall of the Assad regime in Syria. Syrian rebels captured Damascus, and Israel took control of the buffer zone in the Golan Heights.
Yale University has found evidence of the use of Putin's administration planes to deport Ukrainian children. The study tracked 314 deported children, of whom 148 were included in the adoption databases of the Russian Federation.
The US State Department has called on the parties to the conflict in Syria to de-escalate and protect civilians. Rebels have captured Aleppo, and airstrikes by Syrian and Russian troops have killed 25 people in Idlib.