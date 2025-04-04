United Nations Security Council

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5602 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13355 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55166 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 197261 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114002 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376288 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300935 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212356 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243452 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254737 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117610 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 197261 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376287 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247388 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300935 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10228 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34636 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63009 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49072 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119406 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

United Nations Security Council

One of the six principal organs of the UN
News by theme

Ireland plans to change legislation on military abroad and considers buying fighter jets

The Irish government is preparing to lift restrictions on the deployment of troops abroad. The country also plans to purchase fighter jets to strengthen airspace protection.

Politics • March 3, 12:23 PM • 26008 views

It's ridiculous to see Russian officials referring to their constitution: foreign ministry responds to peskov's words

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi commented on Peskov's statement about unwillingness to discuss the status of the occupied territories. He reminded of the illegitimacy of Russia's claims and pointed out that Russia itself violates its own constitution.

Politics • February 27, 04:46 PM • 32181 views

Contradicts Washington's efforts: Rubio explains why the US voted against the collective resolution on the war in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained why the US did not support the UN resolution condemning Russian aggression. According to him, the document contradicts the US efforts to negotiate peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Politics • February 25, 12:17 PM • 29055 views

Europe and US clash at G7 and UN over language on war in Ukraine - FT

The US and Europe are fighting at the UN and G7 over the wording on the war in Ukraine.

War • February 24, 02:08 PM • 25615 views

China is interested in a fair end to the war - Sibiga

Minister Sibiga stated that China is interested in a fair end to the war because of the importance of the European market. During the meeting with Wang Yi, they discussed trade cooperation and China's role in restoring navigation in the Black Sea.

War • February 23, 02:42 PM • 38208 views

Zelenskyy had phone conversations with four European leaders. The Presidential Administration provided details

The President of Ukraine discussed military support and cooperation with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Albania, Britain and Greece. Key topics included the delivery of F-16s, security guarantees and joint European initiatives.

Politics • February 22, 05:43 PM • 41548 views

China supports all Ukraine's peace efforts - Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told the UN Security Council that he supports the peace talks on Ukraine. Beijing will continue to follow the four principles previously announced by Xi Jinping.

War • February 18, 06:53 PM • 39367 views

Andriushchenko: Russians are deploying attack aircraft towards Volnovakha

Russian troops massively deployed attack aircraft from the Berdiansk-Mariupol agglomeration in the direction of Volnovakha. High activity of Russian aviation and strikes from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk are recorded.

War • February 18, 07:42 AM • 25268 views

Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine - ISW

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Nebenzya, declares Ukraine's “irretrievable loss” of the occupied territories and demands the transfer of additional regions. Russia also insists on Ukraine's neutral status without the right to join military alliances.

War • February 18, 05:24 AM • 129430 views

PACE calls for reform of the UN Security Council: what is proposed to be changed

PACE adopted a resolution on reforming the UN Security Council with 109 votes. The document envisages expanding the membership, revising the veto and strengthening the role of the UN General Assembly.

Politics • January 28, 12:38 PM • 26947 views

Trump announces the new Cabinet of Ministers of his administration

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has presented a list of 23 candidates for key positions in his future administration. The nominees include Marco Rubio for Secretary of State and Robert Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health.

News of the World • January 20, 11:25 PM • 36079 views

UN: number of civilian casualties of war in Ukraine increased by 30% in 2024

According to OHCHR, between February 2022 and December 2024, 1,246 civilians, including 669 children, were killed. In 2024, more than 580 educational and medical facilities were also damaged.

Society • January 17, 07:09 AM • 31071 views

Ukraine wants peace, but not “at any cost” - Kyslytsia at the UN Security Council

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said that Ukraine will not accept “peace at any price. ” According to him, only “peace through strength” and the implementation of the “Peace Formula” will be able to stop the aggressor.

War • January 17, 02:01 AM • 53117 views

Biden revealed details of a new agreement between Israel and Hamas

The US president welcomes the ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas. Biden said the deal was the result of pressure on Hamas and U.S. diplomacy.

News of the World • January 15, 07:37 PM • 71786 views

DPRK again launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan

North Korea has launched several short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. This is the second such incident in a week, following the visit of US officials to South Korea.

News of the World • January 14, 02:32 AM • 55888 views

The UN Security Council will hold a special meeting on Ukrainian prisoners in the Russian Federation

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting in the "Arria" format. The meeting was initiated by Ukraine, which seeks to protect the rights of prisoners of war and secure their release.

Politics • January 13, 09:18 AM • 23693 views

Biden and Netanyahu discuss new terms of Doha talks

The US President and Israeli Prime Minister held talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. Biden emphasized the changed regional circumstances after the fall of the Assad regime and the weakening of Iran's influence.

News of the World • January 13, 08:20 AM • 23429 views

Lebanese soldier Joseph Aoun elected as new president of Lebanon

The Lebanese parliament elected army commander Joseph Aoun as president after a 2-year vacuum. The new leader promised to ensure a state monopoly on weapons and develop a strategy to deter Israel.

News of the World • January 9, 05:36 PM • 27035 views

Return of illegally deported children: almost 450 little Ukrainians are back in their native land - Bring Kids Back UA

In 2024, thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 449 illegally deported Ukrainian children were returned. International partners from Brussels to Mexico City are helping Ukraine return children from the occupied territories.

Society • January 6, 10:01 AM • 28447 views

UN peacekeeping force condemns “ongoing” Israeli damage in southern Lebanon

UNIFIL condemns Israel's continued destruction of residential areas and infrastructure in southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire. This violates UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

News of the World • December 26, 01:16 PM • 15083 views

U.S. at UN: China is a decisive accomplice in rf's war against Ukraine

The US ambassador to the UN has accused China of supplying military components to Russia for the war with Ukraine. China supplies materials for bombs, parts for weapons factories and technology for drones.

War • December 21, 02:45 PM • 41482 views

UN releases number of civilian casualties of Russia's war against Ukraine

According to the UN, more than 12,340 civilians have been killed and 27,836 injured since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. In November, 42% of the casualties were caused by Russian long-range weapons.

Society • December 21, 07:59 AM • 34978 views

DPRK produced and handed over new ballistic missiles to Russia in a matter of months

Experts found the remains of four North Korean missiles manufactured in 2024 in Ukraine. This is the first evidence of the rapid production and transfer of ballistic missiles from the DPRK to Russia.

War • December 19, 11:46 AM • 15610 views

European P5+1 raises alarm over record uranium reserves in Iran

Britain, France, and Germany accused Iran of building up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to unprecedented levels. The IAEA confirms that Iran is the only country that possesses uranium with a purity of 60%.

News of the World • December 18, 12:27 PM • 15699 views

10 countries and the EU condemned the deployment of DPRK troops in Russia to be used against Ukraine: what they say

The foreign ministers of 10 countries and the EU condemned military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, including the deployment of North Korean troops. The countries called on Pyongyang to stop helping Moscow and withdraw its troops.

War • December 16, 01:45 PM • 18531 views

UN Security Council to hold a meeting on russia's massive attack on Ukraine

On December 16, at 22:00 Kyiv time, the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the humanitarian consequences of Russian aggression. The meeting was convened due to the massive shelling of civilians and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

War • December 14, 01:35 AM • 78436 views

“Immediate” ceasefire in Gaza: UN General Assembly resolution calls for end of hostilities and release of all hostages

The UN General Assembly adopts a resolution on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages by 158 votes to 9. The United States had previously vetoed a similar resolution in the Security Council.

News of the World • December 12, 07:35 AM • 17518 views

Russia calls an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the events in Syria

Russia has initiated an urgent closed meeting of the UN Security Council due to the fall of the Assad regime in Syria. Syrian rebels captured Damascus, and Israel took control of the buffer zone in the Golan Heights.

News of the World • December 9, 06:34 AM • 18204 views

Putin's planes used to deport Ukrainian children-report

Yale University has found evidence of the use of Putin's administration planes to deport Ukrainian children. The study tracked 314 deported children, of whom 148 were included in the adoption databases of the Russian Federation.

War • December 4, 03:11 AM • 93851 views

"We are closely monitoring and calling for de-escalation": the West reacted to the escalation in Syria

The US State Department has called on the parties to the conflict in Syria to de-escalate and protect civilians. Rebels have captured Aleppo, and airstrikes by Syrian and Russian troops have killed 25 people in Idlib.

News of the World • December 2, 07:44 AM • 16685 views