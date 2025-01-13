Biden and Netanyahu discuss new terms of Doha talks

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the ongoing negotiations in Doha on a ceasefire and hostage deal.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing negotiations in Doha for a ceasefire and hostage release agreement based on the May 27, 2024, agreement outlined by the President last year and unanimously endorsed by the UN Security Council - , the statement said.

Joe Biden noted the fundamentally changed regional circumstances following the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, and the weakening of Iran's power in the region.

Therefore, he emphasized the immediate need for a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of hostages, with an increase in humanitarian aid made possible by the cessation of hostilities under the agreement.

Netanyahu expressed gratitude to President Biden for the United States' longstanding support for Israel and its significant contribution to the country's security.

An Israeli delegation arrived in Doha for talks with Hamas on the release of hostages and a ceasefire. The main disagreements concern control over the Philadelphia Corridor and the presence of troops in Gaza.