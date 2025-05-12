$41.510.00
We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy
May 11, 05:14 PM • 23307 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 45117 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 68251 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 86519 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 77478 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 101832 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 60625 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 72184 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 75714 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64769 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1488 views

As a result of a missile strike in Rylsk, a deployment point of the 40th Separate Brigade of the Russian Marine Corps was likely hit. There may be soldiers under the rubble.

An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

The city of Rylsk in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation was hit by a missile strike on the evening of Sunday, May 11. This was reported by the Telegram channel Exilenova+ with reference to its own sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that "the hit was on the operational headquarters of the Russian armed forces.

Military personnel are under the rubble. We are following

- says the message of OSINT analysts.

Later they added that the deployment point of the 40th separate brigade of the Russian Marine Corps was hit.

We remind

On May 7, it became known that important objects of the defense industry were hit in the Russian Federation . In particular, two airfields, a design bureau, a MLRS developer, and a key element of the Russian military-industrial complex specializing in communication system elements for the occupying army were attacked.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a fiber optic systems plant in Saransk: it was seriously damaged - National Security and Defense Council07.05.25, 10:55 • 4384 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
