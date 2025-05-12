An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a missile strike in Rylsk, a deployment point of the 40th Separate Brigade of the Russian Marine Corps was likely hit. There may be soldiers under the rubble.
The city of Rylsk in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation was hit by a missile strike on the evening of Sunday, May 11. This was reported by the Telegram channel Exilenova+ with reference to its own sources, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that "the hit was on the operational headquarters of the Russian armed forces.
Military personnel are under the rubble. We are following
Later they added that the deployment point of the 40th separate brigade of the Russian Marine Corps was hit.
We remind
On May 7, it became known that important objects of the defense industry were hit in the Russian Federation . In particular, two airfields, a design bureau, a MLRS developer, and a key element of the Russian military-industrial complex specializing in communication system elements for the occupying army were attacked.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a fiber optic systems plant in Saransk: it was seriously damaged - National Security and Defense Council07.05.25, 10:55 • 4384 views