An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

The city of Rylsk in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation was hit by a missile strike on the evening of Sunday, May 11. This was reported by the Telegram channel Exilenova+ with reference to its own sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that "the hit was on the operational headquarters of the Russian armed forces.

Military personnel are under the rubble. We are following - says the message of OSINT analysts.

Later they added that the deployment point of the 40th separate brigade of the Russian Marine Corps was hit.

We remind

On May 7, it became known that important objects of the defense industry were hit in the Russian Federation . In particular, two airfields, a design bureau, a MLRS developer, and a key element of the Russian military-industrial complex specializing in communication system elements for the occupying army were attacked.

