The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a fiber optic systems plant in Saransk: it was seriously damaged - National Security and Defense Council
Kyiv • UNN
This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, on his social media page, reports UNN.
The fiber optic systems plant in Saransk was very seriously damaged after the strike. Fiber optics is one of the enemy's advantages at the front due to drones on fiber optics. This plant fully provides the Russian army with fiber optics. The issue of a possible shutdown of its operation is now being considered.
Earlier, UNN wrote that important defense industry facilities were hit in the Russian Federation . Two airfields, a design bureau, a MLRS developer, and a key element of the Russian military-industrial complex, which specializes in communication systems for the occupying army, were attacked in Russia last day.