"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company

Despite the government's declared reduction in medicine prices, the cost of basic drugs continues to rise. The National Police is investigating a large-scale corruption scheme in which one of the market leaders, PJSC "Darnytsia", is suspected of artificially inflating drug prices for state procurement by 5-10 times. This is stated in the story of the YouTube channel "Insider".

Details

According to the investigation, "Darnytsia" systematically inflated prices for medicines purchased at public expense by healthcare facilities, which caused significant damage to the budget during the war.

This situation unfolds against the backdrop of loud political statements. We remind you that on February 13, 2025, the President of Ukraine enacted the NSDC decision on stabilizing drug prices, which provided for a 30% reduction in the top 100 popular drugs from March 1. Already on March 20, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko reported on the success of the initiative. However, according to the investigation, the real picture was the opposite.

The investigation believes that "Darnytsia" acted in collusion with the distributor "Volynpharm". The scheme, according to law enforcement officers, looks like this. The manufacturer provided the distributor with a hidden 10% discount on medicines. At the same time, the register of wholesale-release prices indicated a significantly inflated so-called "hospital price", at which hospitals and clinics purchased medicines with budget funds.

During searches on July 29, 2024, sanctioned by the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv, law enforcement officers found internal documentation of "Darnytsia", which demonstrates a colossal difference between the real cost and the selling price for hospitals. Particularly interesting data for March 2025, during the period when the Ministry of Health reported a price reduction:

"Captopress" (for blood pressure): cost about 7 UAH, factory release price - 50 UAH.

"Nalbuphine" (painkiller, including for cancer patients): cost 109.42 UAH, price for sale to hospitals - 300 UAH.

"Ambroxol" (for cough): cost 5.69 UAH, selling price to distributor - 15 UAH.

According to available information, the National Police half a year ago officially informed the Ministry of Health about the identified facts and asked to take measures. However, no reaction from the department has been received so far, which may indicate that officials were aware of the price overstatement back in 2024, and they concealed this information at the stage of preparing the presidential program.

It is known that Kateryna Zahoriy, the director of the board of directors of "Darnytsia" company, publicly lobbied for lower prices, shifting the responsibility for their increase to pharmacy chains, while her company, with a 15% market share, was one of the main price setters. "Darnytsia"'s activities also draw criticism from colleagues in the industry, particularly from the management of "Lubnypharm" and "Farmak".

While the investigation is ongoing and the final amount of damages caused to the state is being determined, an additional risk factor is the recent decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, which allowed the sale of over-the-counter drugs at gas stations through attendants or vending machines. The government explains this by caring for residents of villages and frontline areas where pharmacies are often closed. However, experts see a new loophole for abuse in this. There is a reasonable fear that "Gidazepam" will begin to be massively sold through gas station networks under the guise of over-the-counter drugs.

In addition, in the context of trade through gas station networks, which service will be able to control compliance with licensing conditions and guarantee the absence of counterfeit drugs on the shelves and their proper quality? It seems that for the sake of superprofits, "Darnytsia" company is ready to use any methods, even the dubious expansion of sales channels for drugs that should be strictly controlled.

