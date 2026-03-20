"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next

In Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers' "Fuel Cashback" initiative has been launched, allowing drivers to get back the money spent on fuel purchases to their bank cards. Against this background, prices at some gas stations in the capital and Kyiv region increased by several hryvnias in just one day.

What is currently driving fuel prices up, whether the new government program directly influenced their rise, and why compensation for gasoline costs from the state budget may not save during the current fuel crisis, UNN investigated.

How much does gasoline cost at gas stations on March 20?

As of the morning of March 20, drivers who came to refuel at gas stations of some networks noted that in just one day, the cost of a liter of fuel increased by several hryvnias at once.

Thus, at UPG network gas stations, a liter of improved A-95 costs UAH 75.90, although on March 18-19, it cost UAH 72.90.

Premium upg 100 also managed to increase in price and now costs UAH 82.90 – 84.99/liter.

Diesel fuel has also become more expensive. For a liter, drivers are now asked to pay from UAH 82.90 to 87.99 at gas stations.

Even autogas has become more expensive: you will have to pay UAH 46.98 per liter for it.

Prices have also been raised at other gas stations in the country.

In the A-95 gasoline segment, the highest price was set at OKKO and SOCAR gas stations, where a liter costs UAH 74.99. At WOG, the price is UAH 74.49, at KLO – UAH 73.19. The cheapest fuel can still be bought at UKRNAFTA and BRSM-Nafta gas stations. There, gasoline is sold at UAH 68.99 per liter.

In the premium gasoline segment, the gap is also noticeable. A-95+ at SOCAR costs UAH 78.99 per liter. At OKKO, a liter of gasoline costs UAH 77.99, at WOG – UAH 77.49, at KLO – UAH 74.59. UKRNAFTA set the price at UAH 68.99 for both A-95 and A-95+.

In the A-100 gasoline segment, prices are also high. At OKKO and SOCAR, a liter costs UAH 84.99, at WOG – UAH 84.49, at KLO – UAH 83.99, at UPG – UAH 82.90.

A-92 gasoline is not available in all networks, but at KLO it costs UAH 72.19, and at UKRNAFTA – UAH 65.99.

Premium diesel fuel costs even more. The highest price is at KLO – UAH 87.59 per liter. At OKKO and SOCAR, a liter of diesel will cost UAH 86.99, at WOG – UAH 86.49, at UKRNAFTA – UAH 81.99.

Autogas remains the most affordable type of motor fuel, but even here prices are quite high. The most expensive gas is at OKKO – UAH 46.99 per liter. At WOG and SOCAR, it costs UAH 46.98, at KLO — UAH 46.7. Lower prices were set by UKRNAFTA (UAH 42.99/liter) and BRSM-Nafta (UAH 41.99/liter). But the difference between the minimum and maximum price is UAH 5 per liter, which is already a significant indicator for autogas.

Fuel prices rise again - how the cost of gasoline and diesel changed in a day