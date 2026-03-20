Cashback on fuel starts in Ukraine - what you need to know

In Ukraine, starting today, March 20, cashback on fuel begins to operate. The Ministry of Economy explained the main changes, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, the fuel cashback program within the framework of the "National Cashback" has started," the Ministry of Economy noted.

Ukrainians, as reported, can receive compensation when buying fuel at gas stations participating in the program – provided they pay by cashless means:

15% – diesel;

10% – gasoline;

5% – autogas

The program, as indicated, already includes more than 20 gas station networks - Ukrnafta, OKKO, WOG, AMIC, BVS, KLO, MOTTO, CHIPO, Autotrans, MANGO, Parallel, RODNIK, BRSM-Nafta, UPG, SOCAR, MARTIN, MARSHAL, Avantage7, RLS, SVOI/SUNOIL, Magnum Energy, BARS 24/7 - and their number will grow.

"The rise in fuel prices has global causes, particularly due to the war in the Middle East and its impact on energy markets. The state is responding to these challenges to protect the well-being of Ukrainians," the Ministry of Economy emphasized.

Fuel and gas price hikes amid the Middle East war will affect inflation - NBU

As noted by the Ministry of Economy, "after analyzing all possible options to support those who felt the financial burden most due to the sharp increase in fuel prices, the government chose the most targeted and digital toolkit that distorts competition the least."

"Fuel cashback is a temporary solution that should partially compensate for the price increase directly to consumers. The program will run until May 1, 2026. About 3 million Ukrainians will be able to use it," the Ministry of Economy emphasized.

The maximum fuel cashback is up to UAH 1000/month for fuel. The overall limit in the "National Cashback" program is up to UAH 3000/month - reported the ministry.

Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20