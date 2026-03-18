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Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1714 views

The government is launching cashback for diesel, gasoline, and autogas through Diia. The maximum payout amount is 1000 hryvnias per month for one user.

Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20

The government has approved the "Fuel Cashback" program, which will start on March 20. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

From March 20, Ukrainians will be able to receive partial compensation for fuel costs purchased at gas stations participating in the programs 

- Svyrydenko said.

"Fuel Cashback" will work as follows: 

▪️ 15% – for diesel;

▪️ 10% – for gasoline;

▪️ 5% – for autogas.

According to Svyrydenko, this will save from 2 to 11 UAH per liter. The maximum amount of fuel cashback is up to 1000 UAH per person per month. The program will run until May 1 as part of the "National Cashback". The list of gas stations will be available on the official resources of the program.

Zelenskyy announced payments of UAH 1,500 to pensioners and cashback for fuel12.03.26, 11:00 • 22726 views

If you already use "National Cashback" — compensation is automatically accrued when paying by card. To join, you need to open a card at a partner bank and choose it for settlements and payments in Diia. The accrued funds can be spent on utility payments, medicines, Ukrainian-made products, books, postal services, or supporting our defenders 

- Svyrydenko added.

According to her, this is an additional support tool in response to rising fuel prices, which allows quickly helping people through an already working mechanism. 

The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel12.03.26, 17:30 • 96525 views

Antonina Tumanova

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