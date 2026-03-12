Zelenskyy announced payments of UAH 1,500 to pensioners and cashback for fuel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an additional payment of UAH 1,500 to pensioners and social assistance recipients – a total of 13 million Ukrainians, as well as fuel cashback, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy said that several support programs for Ukrainians were agreed upon with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Ministers Oleksiy Sobolev and Denys Uliutin.

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine must prepare a special additional payment program for Ukrainian pensioners and those groups of our society that receive social assistance for April. At least 13 million Ukrainians will receive such an additional payment, its amount will be 1500 hryvnias. - Zelenskyy announced on social media.

According to him, "the funds should reach people without any bureaucracy and will be automatically credited to those whose income level means that support is needed."

"The Ministries of Economy and Energy of Ukraine must also prepare a support program for those of our people who are currently experiencing particular pressure due to the destabilization of the fuel market as a result of the situation around Iran and the reduction of oil supplies to the world market," the President noted.

The program will apply to consumers of diesel, gasoline, and liquefied petroleum gas in Ukraine and will work through a cashback system, allowing to compensate for part of the fuel costs. - Zelenskyy announced.

"I instructed Yulia Svyrydenko to work out the details of the support programs today-tomorrow and present them to the public," the President said.

Winter support programs for Ukrainians collected on one platform - what kind of assistance can be obtained