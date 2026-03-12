Zelenskyy announced payments of UAH 1,500 to pensioners and cashback for fuel

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 798 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 11305 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 26054 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 43428 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 44589 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 38082 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 41532 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 36583 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 39513 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 35157 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.4m/s
42%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The defeat of Russian diplomacy and the reliance on terror became the main outcome of the year after the peace initiatives in Jeddah – SybihaMarch 11, 11:20 PM • 21364 views
War in Iran threatens European economy with inflation rising above 3%March 11, 11:42 PM • 6568 views
Iranian hackers claimed to have carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the American medical company StrykerMarch 12, 12:00 AM • 11541 views
UN Security Council approves resolution condemning massive Iranian attacks on Persian Gulf countriesMarch 12, 12:18 AM • 5218 views
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed05:41 AM • 22280 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 33580 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 38518 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 42369 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 73583 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 78978 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Oksen Lisovyi
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 30581 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 20346 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 20059 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 22095 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 34287 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
BFM TV

Zelenskyy announced payments of UAH 1,500 to pensioners and cashback for fuel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

Pensioners and beneficiaries will receive an automatic additional payment of UAH 1,500 in April. The government is also introducing cashback to compensate for diesel and gasoline costs.

Zelenskyy announced payments of UAH 1,500 to pensioners and cashback for fuel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an additional payment of UAH 1,500 to pensioners and social assistance recipients – a total of 13 million Ukrainians, as well as fuel cashback, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy said that several support programs for Ukrainians were agreed upon with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Ministers Oleksiy Sobolev and Denys Uliutin.

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine must prepare a special additional payment program for Ukrainian pensioners and those groups of our society that receive social assistance for April. At least 13 million Ukrainians will receive such an additional payment, its amount will be 1500 hryvnias.

- Zelenskyy announced on social media.

According to him, "the funds should reach people without any bureaucracy and will be automatically credited to those whose income level means that support is needed."

"The Ministries of Economy and Energy of Ukraine must also prepare a support program for those of our people who are currently experiencing particular pressure due to the destabilization of the fuel market as a result of the situation around Iran and the reduction of oil supplies to the world market," the President noted.

The program will apply to consumers of diesel, gasoline, and liquefied petroleum gas in Ukraine and will work through a cashback system, allowing to compensate for part of the fuel costs.

- Zelenskyy announced.

"I instructed Yulia Svyrydenko to work out the details of the support programs today-tomorrow and present them to the public," the President said.

Winter support programs for Ukrainians collected on one platform - what kind of assistance can be obtained19.02.26, 13:07 • 3703 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
State budget
Energy
Retirement age
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran