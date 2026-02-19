Winter support programs for Ukrainians collected on one platform - what kind of assistance can be obtained

A platform for state winter support programs has been launched for Ukrainians, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on social media, writes UNN.

We are launching a single platform for government support programs for people, HOAs, businesses, and communities during the difficult winter. The platform is available at this link - Svyrydenko wrote.

Here, according to her, complete information about all current support opportunities, their conditions, and application procedures is collected. "This is a single point of access to tools that help strengthen the energy independence of homes, support people, and ensure the uninterrupted operation of businesses," the Prime Minister stated.

And she listed:

1. Assistance for people:

monthly payments for repair crew workers;

"SvitloDim" for energy independence of homes;

"Heat Packages" for people with disabilities and lonely pensioners;

Ecoflow for children with Group A disabilities.

From today, according to her, applications also start in partner banks for two new programs to strengthen the energy independence of apartment buildings and private homes:

energy support for HOAs and housing cooperatives;

energy support for private homes and townhouses.

2. Business support:

assistance for individual entrepreneurs for energy resilience from UAH 7,500 to UAH 15,000 for the purchase or repair of generators, fuel, or utility payments;

0% loan for energy equipment up to UAH 10 million for up to 3 years for generators;

"Affordable loans" 5-7-9% for energy equipment.

Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba spoke in more detail about the energy support program for HOAs.

"The government is strengthening support for the energy autonomy of apartment buildings. From now on, HOAs and housing cooperatives can combine grant assistance and preferential lending for the purchase of the same energy equipment. A grant and a loan are two complementary components that together allow financing the necessary equipment," Kuleba wrote on social media.

According to him, the government's decision expanded the possibilities of the grant component and simplified the rules of participation:

the grant component (Energy Efficiency Fund) can cover: up to 70% of the cost of solar power plants, energy storage systems, and heat pumps; up to 50% of the cost of generators;

the credit component allows financing the part of the cost of the same equipment that is not covered by the grant;

You can apply for a grant here," he indicated.

in parallel, HOAs can apply for a preferential loan at 0% in 43 partner banks of the "5-7-9%" program - for financing the same equipment that is partially covered by the grant. The loan amount is up to UAH 3 million for up to 3 years.

More details about loans and how to apply - here.

Applications for the "SvitloDim" program have started - Svyrydenko