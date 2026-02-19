$43.290.03
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM • 13561 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
07:36 AM • 15361 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
07:02 AM • 12650 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 28848 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 64308 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 50420 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 68004 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 37152 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 26598 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
Winter support programs for Ukrainians collected on one platform - what kind of assistance can be obtained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

A single platform of government support programs for the population, HOAs, businesses, and communities during the winter period has started operating in Ukraine. The platform energy.kmu.gov.ua provides complete information about current support opportunities, conditions, and application procedures.

Winter support programs for Ukrainians collected on one platform - what kind of assistance can be obtained

A platform for state winter support programs has been launched for Ukrainians, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on social media, writes UNN.

We are launching a single platform for government support programs for people, HOAs, businesses, and communities during the difficult winter. The platform is available at this link

- Svyrydenko wrote.

Here, according to her, complete information about all current support opportunities, their conditions, and application procedures is collected. "This is a single point of access to tools that help strengthen the energy independence of homes, support people, and ensure the uninterrupted operation of businesses," the Prime Minister stated.

And she listed:

1. Assistance for people:

  • monthly payments for repair crew workers;
    • "SvitloDim" for energy independence of homes;
      • "Heat Packages" for people with disabilities and lonely pensioners;
        • Ecoflow for children with Group A disabilities.

          From today, according to her, applications also start in partner banks for two new programs to strengthen the energy independence of apartment buildings and private homes:

          • energy support for HOAs and housing cooperatives;
            • energy support for private homes and townhouses.

              2. Business support:

              • assistance for individual entrepreneurs for energy resilience from UAH 7,500 to UAH 15,000 for the purchase or repair of generators, fuel, or utility payments;
                • 0% loan for energy equipment up to UAH 10 million for up to 3 years for generators;
                  • "Affordable loans" 5-7-9% for energy equipment.

                    Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba spoke in more detail about the energy support program for HOAs.

                    "The government is strengthening support for the energy autonomy of apartment buildings. From now on, HOAs and housing cooperatives can combine grant assistance and preferential lending for the purchase of the same energy equipment. A grant and a loan are two complementary components that together allow financing the necessary equipment," Kuleba wrote on social media.

                    According to him, the government's decision expanded the possibilities of the grant component and simplified the rules of participation:

                    • the grant component (Energy Efficiency Fund) can cover: up to 70% of the cost of solar power plants, energy storage systems, and heat pumps; up to 50% of the cost of generators;
                      • the credit component allows financing the part of the cost of the same equipment that is not covered by the grant;

                        You can apply for a grant here," he indicated.

                        • in parallel, HOAs can apply for a preferential loan at 0% in 43 partner banks of the "5-7-9%" program - for financing the same equipment that is partially covered by the grant. The loan amount is up to UAH 3 million for up to 3 years.

                          More details about loans and how to apply - here.

                          Applications for the "SvitloDim" program have started - Svyrydenko30.01.26, 17:56

                          Julia Shramko

