World Bank

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 6646 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14388 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55724 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198261 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114493 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377185 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301508 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212417 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243492 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254747 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118490 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 198261 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 377185 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247808 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301508 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10441 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35344 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63667 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120035 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

World Bank

News by theme

Ukraine will use AI to calculate damages and search for war criminals - Yermak

Ukraine plans to use artificial intelligence to process data, determine damages and search for criminals. AI will help identify the perpetrators and establish justice.

War • 03:22 PM • 7536 views

Kravchenko: We continue to work systematically with the IMF on tax reform

Ukraine discussed with the IMF the implementation of a risk-oriented approach, digitalization and the development of an IT system for the State Tax Service. Personnel development and increasing integrity are important.

Economy • April 2, 03:06 PM • 21642 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map of hostilities from the General Staff

Over the past day, 171 combat clashes took place at the front, mostly in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy actively attacked in the Kursk and Lyman directions, launching missile and air strikes.

War • March 31, 05:27 AM • 14868 views

Shmyhal: Complete demining of Ukrainian territory will require about $30 billion

According to World Bank estimates, complete demining of Ukrainian territory will require about $30 billion. A testing ground for demining technologies will be created in Ukraine.

War • March 21, 12:29 PM • 17728 views

Restoration of "Okhmatdyt": the Ministry of Health explained when the construction works will begin

Construction works to restore the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital, which was damaged by the Russian attack, will start in May-June. A tender for the renovation of the old surgical building is also ongoing.

Society • March 21, 11:10 AM • 23943 views

Spring cleaning: tips for cleaning windows, cabinets and household appliances

Tips for effective spring cleaning: cleaning windows, blinds, paintings, plants, baseboards, kitchen cabinets, appliances and mattresses for freshness and comfort in the home.

Society • March 21, 05:45 AM • 347266 views

The Cabinet will direct almost 207 million hryvnias of grant from the World Bank to the project of transformation of the medical system in Ukraine - Shmyhal

The Cabinet will direct 207 million hryvnias of grant from the World Bank to the Ministry of Health for the project of transformation of the medical system. The funds will go to digitalization, investments and effective management.

Economy • March 14, 01:01 PM • 14284 views

The government will redistribute 6.3 million hryvnias for the restoration work of the Okhmatdyt hospital - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers will redistribute 6. 3 million hryvnias for the repair of two buildings of Okhmatdyt and the historical outpatient clinic. 5.4 million UAH will be directed to the repair of the treatment building No. 3, the rest - for the restoration of the outpatient clinic for laborers.

Society • March 11, 11:00 AM • 14949 views

Ukraine's international reserves have "shrunk" by 6.7% to $40.1 billion: what is the reason

Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 6. 7% in February 2025 due to currency sales and government debt payments. The NBU sold $3 billion on the foreign exchange market, and the reserves cover 4.9 months of imports.

Economy • March 7, 09:27 AM • 12693 views
Exclusive

Hetmantsev's bill on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund contradicts the memorandum with the IMF

The new draft law regarding the Deposit Guarantee Fund contradicts Ukraine's obligations to the IMF. The document expands the powers of the FGOVF and creates risks for the banking system.

Economy • March 4, 01:46 PM • 218323 views

Ukraine needs $19 billion to rebuild its healthcare system - report

Ukraine's healthcare system needs $19. 4 billion to rebuild over the next 10 years. Medical facilities in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Kherson regions suffered the greatest damage.

Society • February 28, 01:31 PM • 23835 views

Britain, Germany, France and others ready to send troops to guarantee ceasefire in Ukraine - French minister

Britain, Germany, France, and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a ceasefire in Ukraine. The United States plans to support the European peacekeeping force after a ceasefire is reached.

War • February 26, 07:55 AM • 116980 views

EU countries discuss the possibility of confiscating €200 billion of frozen Russian assets: who supports it

The Baltic states and Northern Europe insist on the immediate transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. France, Germany and other major EU states are against it, considering it a lever of influence on Russia.

War • February 25, 01:52 PM • 27535 views

The staggering amount needed for Ukraine's reconstruction over the next 10 years has been named

The World Bank has estimated Ukraine's needs for recovery and reconstruction at $524 billion by 2034. The housing sector, transport, and energy were the most affected, with direct losses of $176 billion.

War • February 25, 10:21 AM • 106735 views

Currency exchange rate for February 24: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 59 UAH/USD, which is 14 kopecks stronger. The euro exchange rate was set at 43.50 UAH/euro.

Economy • February 24, 06:58 AM • 20853 views

New Zealand extends sanctions against Russia and allocates funds for Ukraine

The New Zealand authorities announced sanctions against 27 individuals and 25 legal entities from Russia. The country has also allocated $3 million to the URTF for Ukraine's recovery.

War • February 24, 02:57 AM • 26851 views

Ukraine plans to attract and already has confirmation of $38.4 billion from partners - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Shmyhal confirmed the attraction of $38. 4 billion in financing from European partners in 2025. Ukraine cooperates with the IMF, the European Commission, the World Bank, and other financial institutions.

Economy • February 23, 12:45 PM • 22537 views

The state has paid off 55 billion in debts on pre-war loans for road repairs - media

Over the three years of war, the Recovery Agency has paid UAH 54. 69 billion in debts for road repairs. The largest payments were made to repay bonds and loans from the IBRD, EBRD, and EIB.

War • February 12, 02:35 PM • 28653 views

Business is unable to adapt: Head of the STS Kravchenko appealed to members of parliament due to constant changes in legislation

52% of entrepreneurs consider constant changes in legislation to be a significant problem.

Economy • January 29, 05:25 PM • 39097 views

Ministry of Social Policy: suspension of US aid has not yet had a major impact on social policy projects

The Minister of Social Policy reported a minor impact of the suspension of US foreign aid on the social sector. Ukraine has support from European partners and the World Bank, which compensates for the restrictions.

Society • January 27, 10:49 AM • 23250 views

Agrarian Davos: MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin

MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin.

Business News • January 21, 01:00 PM • 73137 views

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) has detained the former deputy minister of social policy Lebedtsov - source

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) has detained the former Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Borys Lebedtsov, on suspicion of causing 24 million hryvnia in damages to the state. The official concluded an unauthorized agreement for the purchase of computers without proper approvals.

Crimes and emergencies • January 20, 10:16 AM • 25052 views

Wealth of the world's billionaires increased by $2 trillion in 2024 - report

In 2024, the wealth of billionaires grew by $5. 7 billion daily, reaching $15 trillion. According to Oxfam, five trillionaires may appear in the world within a decade, while 44% of the population lives in poverty.

Economy • January 20, 06:39 AM • 31961 views

A 2% slowdown in the face of war: the World Bank has given a new forecast for Ukraine's economy for 2025

The World Bank predicts a slowdown in Ukraine's economic growth to 2% in 2025 due to the ongoing war. Earlier, the bank predicted growth of 5.8% if the fighting decreased.

War • January 17, 10:28 AM • 32126 views

World banks will lay off up to 200 thousand employees due to artificial intelligence: what is known

Global banks are planning to cut about 200 thousand jobs in 3-5 years due to the introduction of AI. According to forecasts, it can increase bank profits by up to 17% in 2027.

Economy • January 10, 06:02 AM • 48055 views

In 2024, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine provided 3650 new generators to medical institutions

In 2024, the Ministry of Health supplied 3650 new generators to medical institutions in Ukraine. Currently, medical institutions have 11820 generators, 1185 Starlink stations, and more than 90 institutions are equipped with solar panels.

Health • January 8, 12:56 PM • 22343 views

Record figures on the accounts: how Ukraine completed the 2024 budget year

More than UAH 100 billion remained in the single treasury account and more than UAH 163 billion in foreign currency accounts. During the year, Ukraine attracted USD 41.7 billion in external financing, of which USD 12.6 billion were non-repayable grants.

Economy • January 1, 10:47 AM • 24758 views

International assistance to Ukraine in 2025: what the government expects

The government plans to cover the 2025 budget deficit with $36. 9 billion in external borrowings. The EU, IMF, and the US will be the main donors, and Ukraine's economy may grow by 4.3%.

War • January 1, 04:00 AM • 98474 views

US will provide Ukraine with $15 billion from frozen assets of the Russian Federation: agreement signed

The United States will provide Ukraine with $15 billion from frozen Russian assets through the World Bank. The funds will be used for social and humanitarian spending under the PEACE in Ukraine project.

War • December 30, 10:43 AM • 24448 views

Oil falls in price amid weak trade in anticipation of data from China and the US

Brent and WTI oil prices declined amid expectations of new economic data from major consumers. Traders are analyzing the demand outlook after China's record stimulus and the reduction in US inventories.

Economy • December 30, 10:02 AM • 21646 views