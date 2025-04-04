Ukraine plans to use artificial intelligence to process data, determine damages and search for criminals. AI will help identify the perpetrators and establish justice.
Ukraine discussed with the IMF the implementation of a risk-oriented approach, digitalization and the development of an IT system for the State Tax Service. Personnel development and increasing integrity are important.
Over the past day, 171 combat clashes took place at the front, mostly in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy actively attacked in the Kursk and Lyman directions, launching missile and air strikes.
According to World Bank estimates, complete demining of Ukrainian territory will require about $30 billion. A testing ground for demining technologies will be created in Ukraine.
Construction works to restore the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital, which was damaged by the Russian attack, will start in May-June. A tender for the renovation of the old surgical building is also ongoing.
Tips for effective spring cleaning: cleaning windows, blinds, paintings, plants, baseboards, kitchen cabinets, appliances and mattresses for freshness and comfort in the home.
The Cabinet will direct 207 million hryvnias of grant from the World Bank to the Ministry of Health for the project of transformation of the medical system. The funds will go to digitalization, investments and effective management.
The Cabinet of Ministers will redistribute 6. 3 million hryvnias for the repair of two buildings of Okhmatdyt and the historical outpatient clinic. 5.4 million UAH will be directed to the repair of the treatment building No. 3, the rest - for the restoration of the outpatient clinic for laborers.
Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 6. 7% in February 2025 due to currency sales and government debt payments. The NBU sold $3 billion on the foreign exchange market, and the reserves cover 4.9 months of imports.
The new draft law regarding the Deposit Guarantee Fund contradicts Ukraine's obligations to the IMF. The document expands the powers of the FGOVF and creates risks for the banking system.
Ukraine's healthcare system needs $19. 4 billion to rebuild over the next 10 years. Medical facilities in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Kherson regions suffered the greatest damage.
Britain, Germany, France, and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a ceasefire in Ukraine. The United States plans to support the European peacekeeping force after a ceasefire is reached.
The Baltic states and Northern Europe insist on the immediate transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. France, Germany and other major EU states are against it, considering it a lever of influence on Russia.
The World Bank has estimated Ukraine's needs for recovery and reconstruction at $524 billion by 2034. The housing sector, transport, and energy were the most affected, with direct losses of $176 billion.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 59 UAH/USD, which is 14 kopecks stronger. The euro exchange rate was set at 43.50 UAH/euro.
The New Zealand authorities announced sanctions against 27 individuals and 25 legal entities from Russia. The country has also allocated $3 million to the URTF for Ukraine's recovery.
Prime Minister Shmyhal confirmed the attraction of $38. 4 billion in financing from European partners in 2025. Ukraine cooperates with the IMF, the European Commission, the World Bank, and other financial institutions.
Over the three years of war, the Recovery Agency has paid UAH 54. 69 billion in debts for road repairs. The largest payments were made to repay bonds and loans from the IBRD, EBRD, and EIB.
52% of entrepreneurs consider constant changes in legislation to be a significant problem.
The Minister of Social Policy reported a minor impact of the suspension of US foreign aid on the social sector. Ukraine has support from European partners and the World Bank, which compensates for the restrictions.
MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin.
The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) has detained the former Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Borys Lebedtsov, on suspicion of causing 24 million hryvnia in damages to the state. The official concluded an unauthorized agreement for the purchase of computers without proper approvals.
In 2024, the wealth of billionaires grew by $5. 7 billion daily, reaching $15 trillion. According to Oxfam, five trillionaires may appear in the world within a decade, while 44% of the population lives in poverty.
The World Bank predicts a slowdown in Ukraine's economic growth to 2% in 2025 due to the ongoing war. Earlier, the bank predicted growth of 5.8% if the fighting decreased.
Global banks are planning to cut about 200 thousand jobs in 3-5 years due to the introduction of AI. According to forecasts, it can increase bank profits by up to 17% in 2027.
In 2024, the Ministry of Health supplied 3650 new generators to medical institutions in Ukraine. Currently, medical institutions have 11820 generators, 1185 Starlink stations, and more than 90 institutions are equipped with solar panels.
More than UAH 100 billion remained in the single treasury account and more than UAH 163 billion in foreign currency accounts. During the year, Ukraine attracted USD 41.7 billion in external financing, of which USD 12.6 billion were non-repayable grants.
The government plans to cover the 2025 budget deficit with $36. 9 billion in external borrowings. The EU, IMF, and the US will be the main donors, and Ukraine's economy may grow by 4.3%.
The United States will provide Ukraine with $15 billion from frozen Russian assets through the World Bank. The funds will be used for social and humanitarian spending under the PEACE in Ukraine project.
Brent and WTI oil prices declined amid expectations of new economic data from major consumers. Traders are analyzing the demand outlook after China's record stimulus and the reduction in US inventories.