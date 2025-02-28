Ukraine needs $19 billion to rebuild its healthcare system - report
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's healthcare system needs $19.4 billion to rebuild over the next 10 years. Medical facilities in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Kherson regions suffered the greatest damage.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the healthcare system has suffered numerous losses and damage from Russia. The total needs for recovery and reconstruction over the next ten years are estimated at $19.4 billion. This was announced by the Ministry of Health, citing the report "Fourth Rapid Assessment of Damage and Recovery Needs," UNN reports.
According to World Bank and EU estimates, the healthcare sector's needs are currently estimated at more than $19 billion. This figure is interim. However, it is clear that the healthcare system requires significant investment and its rational use,
According to him, this year the Strategy for the Development of the Healthcare System until 2030 was approved to ensure the system's resilience in the face of war and focus on recovery.
Compared to the estimate released last February, the total losses in the healthcare sector have increased by 8.9%. Recovery and reconstruction needs for the next decade have increased by 14%. In particular, the number of damaged healthcare facilities increased by 36.7%, pharmacies by 2.2%, etc.
The largest losses were recorded in Donetsk (37.8% of total losses), Kharkiv (12.6%), Luhansk (12.5%), and Kherson (7.3%) regions.
The report presents conclusions on Ukraine's losses from the Russian invasion between February 24, 2022 and December 31, 2024.
The Rapid Assessment of Damage and Recovery Needs was presented on February 25, 2025 by the Government of Ukraine, the World Bank Group, the European Commission and the United Nations. According to the document, the total cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine is $524 billion (€506 billion) over the next decade.
