"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Ukraine will introduce a system of tissue transplantation in accordance with European standards - Ministry of Health

Ukraine will introduce a system of tissue transplantation in accordance with European standards - Ministry of Health

Kyiv  •  UNN

 22746 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution to create a tissue transplantation system in line with European standards. The decision will allow hospitals to create hospital tissue banks to save the lives of military and civilians.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution that will regulate tissue transplantation in Ukraine. The decision will allow hospitals to create hospital tissue banks.

UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Health.

The relevant amendments were made in accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On the Application of Transplantation of Human Anatomical Materials”, taking into account the European Directives and the implementation of the provisions of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement on tissue transplantation.

The Government's decision defines the procedure for the extraction, storage, testing, processing and use of tissues for transplantation, as well as the requirements for their quality. This type of assistance will include transplantation of bone fragments, tendons, ligaments, blood vessels, heart valves and other structures of the musculoskeletal system and cardiovascular system

- the statement said.

Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that despite the full-scale war, the Ministry of Health is doing everything possible to ensure that such a high-tech type of medical care as transplantation continues to develop.

Today's decision will enable hospitals to create hospital tissue banks. This is an important step to save the lives of military and civilians who have been severely injured, as well as to help patients with congenital defects and complex diseases requiring reconstructive and plastic surgery

- Lyashko said.

According to him, today human tissue transplantation is a rapidly developing area of medicine that provides ample opportunities for the treatment of hitherto incurable diseases.

We work to ensure that Ukrainians have access to the most advanced medical technologies that were previously available only abroad

- Lyashko said.

The State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control will be responsible for maintaining a register of medical institutions that provide tissues and hospital tissue banks and monitoring adverse reactions and possible complications after transplantation.

Currently, tissue transplants are not performed in Ukraine, but about 20,000 Ukrainians need such operations every year. For comparison, more than 2.5 million tissue transplants are performed annually in the United States. In Europe, this need is met by hospital tissue banks that accumulate and transfer donor materials to medical institutions

- the Ministry of Health informs.

The introduction of a similar system in Ukraine will save the lives of patients in need of tissue transplantation and ensure the quality and safety of anatomical materials to prevent disease transmission. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Health
european-unionEuropean Union
viktor-liashkoViktor Lyashko
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

